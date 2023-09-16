Factor in differently-abled while building sports infra

Our grounds at times can be accessed only through climbing a few steps. There can be a slight slope or gradient that takes one to the maidan.

A couple of days ago, a pathbreaking event took place in the western suburbs. A women’s wheelchair cricket competition took place, with two Mumbai teams in the fray. The players, wheelchair cricketers certainly broke the sporting glass ceiling so to speak. Women in wheelchairs playing cricket is novel and refreshing. The men have at least 20 teams across the country. Wheelchair cricket for women may just have a team or two.

This is reason for cheer for both gender and sport, but it also gives us several aspects to think about and making access better for wheelchair players.

Time and again, we have highlighted poor conditions of toilets/washroom facilities for local players. While this may not be the case everywhere, by and large, our infra needs to be much better, like washrooms, changing rooms and more. If this is the state for players, it is doubly difficult for the physically challenged to access these facilities.

When we hold tourneys or make stadia, even huge stadiums costing crores, factor in disabled access everywhere. This is especially important when it comes to washrooms, shower rooms and changing facilities, even drinking water stations. The disabled must be able to use them.

It is futile touting all kinds of sporting victories and talking about sporting goals, when these basics are absent. One part of the demographic then is effectively cut off and sporting opportunities are closed to them.

Even those with existing facilities can add or tweak the infra so that the differently-abled find it possible and easy to get around and play. In a city where there is generally, a paucity of open spaces, the options are hugely narrowed down for the differently-abled. Let us try for a level playing field, pun intended.