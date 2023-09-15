Donations are meaningless if acquired at gunpoint

According to the police, the accused met Chaudhary at 9 pm near the Sakinaka police station, and demanded a donation of Rs 25,000 for a Ganesh idol

The Sakinaka police arrested three men for threatening and manhandling a 54-year-old plastic scrap dealer, after he refused to donate Rs 25,000 to a Ganesh Mandal.

The complainant is a Sakinaka resident.

The complainant said in a report in this paper that he refused because it was a substantial amount. He claims he has been threatened, saying he would be killed if he refused to donate and was also manhandled.

Let us not give free rein to people who force others to pay up for festivals. There can and should be no coercion on anybody to pay any amount and refusal cannot be followed by threats and intimidation.

Forcing donations, and people giving because they are afraid of the consequences defeats the very purpose of marking festivities and worshipping the divine.

There are people who will not wish to donate for some or the other reason, and there are many others who will be happy to do so. There has to be space for both.

Those who are being threatened with violence and are fearful, need to go to the authorities and we must see the police backing that up with tough action on those making threats and resorting to arm twisting. Seeing the action, more of those targeted will be encouraged to resist, not cave in to fear or take complaints to the police.

So many mandals give uplifting messages during these days in the city. From awareness about organ pledging to a salute for any achievements (Chandrayaan-3 will be the focus of many mandals) the festival has become a vehicle to convey sterling sentiments. Let us not mar this with these tactics in the run-up. Let us celebrate in the correct spirit.