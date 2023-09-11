G20 done, let’s now focus on our H50

Our sutradhaars were forced to host an urgent meeting after calls from their compatriots in Delhi regarding better upkeep of heritage sites that had increased following the massive jamboree in New Delhi last weekend

Representational Image. Pic/PTI

It was quite the scene inside the Durbar Hall of the Asiatic Society. Long lost friends, associates, like-minded architectural and cultural custodians had gathered inside the hallowed interiors of the important landmark, 50 to be precise. They gave it a name too–‘H50’; H representing Heritage. Sir PM and Lady Flora gave each other a victorious glance before stepping into the hall. They hadn’t anticipated large numbers to show up at such short notice for this crucial meet. Perhaps, the heartfelt call from a representative of the Qutub Minar, all the way from Delhi, was the penny-drop moment. The letter was a cry for support, a request for sanctuary and counsel, and to also alert the rest, amidst the mayhem that unfolded in Delhi.

“Welcome, my fellow concerned stakeholders of the heritage movement. I thank you all for coming here to discuss the worrisome scenario that came to light in our sister city,” announced Sir PM, sounding very much like the legal heavyweight from his heyday. Lady Flora followed him, “We must put our heads together to ensure that a similar fate isn’t met in our respective locations in Mumbai, as well as across other cities,” she added, having noticed that emissaries from Charminar, Victoria Memorial and Madras High Court were in the audience. It was a prestigious audience, and it pleased her. “We heard and saw visual evidence that some of our fellow sites were put under tremendous pressure due to a recent international summit in Delhi. From hideous lighting to haphazard, rushed and unnecessary interventions to ‘spruce’ up sites and monuments, these are disturbing developments. It’s not in our best interests to stay quiet about this gross injustice to our historic relevance,” she thundered, leading to a rousing applause.

Next up was the representative of Qutub Minar, Mir Ahmed Shah. Despite being visibly fatigued after the long road journey his eyes lit up as he spoke. “My dear Bombaywallahs, I thank you for giving me this platform to voice my observations about what has befallen my dear Dilli’s sites as a result of a recent spectacle. Well, it might have been a spectacle for the foreign visitors, but certainly not for us. You would have heard about the insensitive lighting and other hurried makeovers in the name of beautification of our historical landmarks. I’ve seen the rushed jobs done to ‘enhance’ tombs, gateways and a few other locations. My friends in conservation are ruing the choice of colours that were projected on the façade of the Minar…” his words led to a buzz in the audience. An impeccably dressed gentleman rose, “Forgive my interruption, sir. I represent the ancient waterfront and old quarters of Fort Cochin. I wish to say that these instances are unacceptable. We stand with you, brother. We will do our best to stay vocal and ensure authorities in our respective home cities don’t repeat such mistakes. We thank you for alerting us.” A khadi saree-draped woman representing Karnataka spoke next, “But what can we do, Mr Menon? Aren’t we all left to the mercies of the powers-that-be? If only our cities had such vocal, citizen backed movements as we see in Bombay…” she sighed.

“Er, excuse me, but I have something to say…” All eyes turned to the far corner of the room. It was Mr George Wittet Junior Junior, the great-great grandson of George Wittet, who had designed the Gateway of India. ‘It was a coup’, Sir PM thought, to have him in their midst! “While I am happy that my ancestor’s creation has been dealt with respectfully, I feel more sensitivity is needed for its overall look and location. A recent fashion show by an international fashion house is a wonderful example of a tasteful, aesthetically pleasing showcase on a historic monument. I hope the vicinity is looked after well; it isn’t the best shape right now...” The Bombay folk nodded. “I agree, Mr Wittet; the city hasn’t celebrated the Gateway entirely,” squeaked Gargoyle. He was representing his home, the celebrated railway terminus. “Our façades aren’t a free-for-all wide canvas that can be used to splash senseless, technicoloured projections. I propose right here to put forward a proposal to assign a reputable conservation agency with expertise in sensitive lighting to ensure that the image, façade and historicity of all Bombay’s landmarks get its due,” he elaborated. “Bravo!” exclaimed Lady Flora from her seat, “Gargoyle is right. We’re fed up with the neon greens and pinks being projected from our pedestals and mounts. We don’t live in a circus. We are reminders of the city’s glorious architecture, growth and rich history,” she thundered.

“Aye, aye, Lady Flora. I request each of you 50 distinguished members to vow to not stay silent and build up a strong local movement in your respective precincts and cities. Voices matter, and will be heard. We’ve come the long, hard way and we support your stance. I propose we make these meetings an annual affair to take stock of our ilk,” announced Sir PM to a thunderous round of applause. The first step had been taken. It was a mini victory.

