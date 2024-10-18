For a young gay child who is unaware of the concept of homosexuality, discovering an attraction to the same sex can be a confusing and overwhelming experience

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Growing up, children gradually develop an understanding of themselves, their emotions, and the world around them. For many, this process includes discovering their identity, which encompasses not just personality traits, but also their preferences, including sexual orientation. For a young gay child who is unaware of the concept of homosexuality, discovering an attraction to the same sex can be a confusing and overwhelming experience. This confusion is often magnified by societal norms that lean heavily towards heterosexuality as the “default” or “normal” orientation.