Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Growing up gay Understanding same sex attraction and the path to acceptance

Growing up gay: Understanding same-sex attraction and the path to acceptance

Premium

Updated on: 18 October,2024 11:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dr Rajan Bhonsle | mailback@mid-day.com

Top

For a young gay child who is unaware of the concept of homosexuality, discovering an attraction to the same sex can be a confusing and overwhelming experience

Growing up gay: Understanding same-sex attraction and the path to acceptance

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Growing up, children gradually develop an understanding of themselves, their emotions, and the world around them. For many, this process includes discovering their identity, which encompasses not just personality traits, but also their preferences, including sexual orientation. For a young gay child who is unaware of the concept of homosexuality, discovering an attraction to the same sex can be a confusing and overwhelming experience. This confusion is often magnified by societal norms that lean heavily towards heterosexuality as the “default” or “normal” orientation.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

LGBTQIA+ Sexual Health Sexual Wellness Mental Health health lifestyle

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK