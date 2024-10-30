Breaking News
Maharashtra polls: Rs 1.05 crore cash seized from car in Nanded district
Mumbai customs seize gold concealed in wax, innerwear and socks worth Rs 1.39 cr
Nawab Malik files nomination from Mankhurd seat as NCP candidate
Air India, Vistara and IndiGo among over 100 flights to receive bomb threats
Mumbai school bus associations urges poll officials for clarity on Nov 20 duty
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Have a safe and mindful Diwali Mumbai

Have a safe and mindful Diwali, Mumbai

Updated on: 30 October,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

Burst crackers but do so with common sense, caution and a healthy respect for others

Have a safe and mindful Diwali, Mumbai

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Have a safe and mindful Diwali, Mumbai
x
00:00

We are into Diwali week, with celebratory mode full on as Mumbai has shopping, pujas and family meets on its mind.


One factor that should also be top of mind, is safety. Mitigate pollution, both air and noise so that our festivities bring happiness to all. The environmentally conscious have given so much more depth and meaning to our festivities and they have proved that going green does not mean being a wet blanket but can also be equally joyous and festive. Resist attempts to divide the city by communalising any orders that are made with reference to the festival. See through the designs of troublemakers who benefit by creating schisms in society, and look that this through the prism of safety and well-being for all. Burst crackers but do so with common sense, caution and a healthy respect for others.


Pedestrians may be imperilled, especially at night when firecrackers are common, as those bursting crackers at times literally light at the heels of unsuspecting pedestrians and the wheels of car drivers.


Tragic consequences, horrendous injuries have taught us very many lessons. Wrongly lit rockets have flown into homes too and have caused burns to people and property. This is irreparable damage and let us not package this as an inevitable part of marking these joyful days. Drivers of two-wheelers, four-wheelers need to keep a sharp eye out for more crowds, shoppers, rush and crush. Slower driving and oodles of patience are the needs of the times. We have so many ways to mark these days, good food, greetings, making those alone less lonely and including them in celebrations in some way, taking in the lights of the city by walking through those stretches, giving a little something to the underprivileged, especially children at this time. This is the true spirit of these days. Wishing Mumbai a bright, light Diwali full of warmth and wonder.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

diwali Diwali 2024 air pollution mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK