Burst crackers but do so with common sense, caution and a healthy respect for others

We are into Diwali week, with celebratory mode full on as Mumbai has shopping, pujas and family meets on its mind.

One factor that should also be top of mind, is safety. Mitigate pollution, both air and noise so that our festivities bring happiness to all. The environmentally conscious have given so much more depth and meaning to our festivities and they have proved that going green does not mean being a wet blanket but can also be equally joyous and festive. Resist attempts to divide the city by communalising any orders that are made with reference to the festival. See through the designs of troublemakers who benefit by creating schisms in society, and look that this through the prism of safety and well-being for all. Burst crackers but do so with common sense, caution and a healthy respect for others.

Pedestrians may be imperilled, especially at night when firecrackers are common, as those bursting crackers at times literally light at the heels of unsuspecting pedestrians and the wheels of car drivers.

Tragic consequences, horrendous injuries have taught us very many lessons. Wrongly lit rockets have flown into homes too and have caused burns to people and property. This is irreparable damage and let us not package this as an inevitable part of marking these joyful days. Drivers of two-wheelers, four-wheelers need to keep a sharp eye out for more crowds, shoppers, rush and crush. Slower driving and oodles of patience are the needs of the times. We have so many ways to mark these days, good food, greetings, making those alone less lonely and including them in celebrations in some way, taking in the lights of the city by walking through those stretches, giving a little something to the underprivileged, especially children at this time. This is the true spirit of these days. Wishing Mumbai a bright, light Diwali full of warmth and wonder.