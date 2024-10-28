Diwali celebrations usually turn out to be a stressful time for pets and strays. A pet parent lists down measures to take to keep your furry friends relaxed and out of danger

Kids burst crackers in Shivaji Park. File pic

Listen to this article Diwali for pets: How to keep your pets relaxed and calm x 00:00

Diwali is here. Despite it being the festival of lights, we often turn a blind eye to our four-legged friends, who perhaps inadvertently, are always on the receiving end of our celebrations. “While spreading awareness about animal sensitivity to loud sound and hazardous firecrackers is important, the first step for humans and stray feeders would be to take precautions,” shares Akshay Ridlan, pet parent of three canines, and founder of NGO Pawfriend. Ridlan, who lost a rescue dog he put up for adoption due to the anxiety that loud noises from a festival had caused him, has drafted a fool-proof plan to ensure dogs remain safe.

Stray feeders can attach QR codes to their community dogs’ collars to help locate them

>> Small steps: Each dog in my home is different — one is old, so he can barely hear. Another is timid, while the third one is gentle. Those with more than one dog must note that you may not be able to take them out on walks together. Some dogs need special attention during this time, and may need to be taken out individually. Step out with your dogs early in the mornings (4 am to 6 am) or in the afternoons (12 pm to 2 pm) when those who usually burst crackers are either asleep or at school or college.

>> Be a companion: Never leave your dog alone at home. Remember, loneliness kills. The sounds outside are bound to make your pets anxious. They are like four-year-olds and they need to be looked after just like babies. It is also a time when a lot of guests will come home. So, it is natural for the dogs to get excited. If you are leaving them in a room, make sure there is someone inside with them. Talk to them constantly, make them feel relaxed. Through an animal perspective, the firecrackers are like sounds of war. They need to be put at ease. I also give my dogs one tablet of Anxocare a day to help with anxiety with their meal.



Akshay Ridlan with his pug, Hope

>> For stray feeders: If you feed stray animals, there are 80 per cent chances that dogs that are from your vicinity will relocate during this time. They tend to run away from sounds they fear. Relocation for stray dogs is extremely stressful. The way to avoid it can be that you relocate some to a foster home for the time being. You don’t have to find a foster home for each dog. If a certain dog in your housing complex is known to run away, find a foster home for it. Discuss with your society committee if temporary fosters can be made available for them.

Use collars with QR codes (see image alongside). Dogs usually have collars with contact numbers. But a relocated dog is alreay terrified and will not let you near its neck. It may even bite you out of fear. QR codes that dangle down from their necks can be scanned from far away, and the dog can be moved back to its vicinity accordingly. You can also do this for your own pets at home.

