Mahim’s Citylight market has transformed into kandeel gully, sporting everything from sea shells to Madhubani art. Which one will you pick this year?

The shops offer traditional paper lanterns to ones made with fabric. Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

Listen to this article Diwali 2024: Take your pick from diverse kandeels in Mahim's Citylight market x 00:00

It’s that time of the year again. Kandeels are up and soon enough, Mumbaikars will flock to Mahim’s Citylight market. You might encounter reel makers, photographers, and many who just want to enjoy the vibe. But stay the course, and you are guaranteed to find a style of kandeel that’s apt for you. Sunday mid-day meandered down this kandeel gully, and got you the scoop on what’s in style this season.

Decor bhi, lantern bhi

Depicting cutouts of a mom and kid making laddoos, a couple cooking up a feast, and even big and small families celebrating Diwali, these square-shaped kandeels are the latest ones this year. The cut-out lights up and showcases a timeless Diwali scene. It’s apt for anyone who wants a kandeel that can also act as a piece of decor or a greeting card.

PRICE: Rs 500-600

Starry, starry night

Star-shaped kandeels are usually fuss-free. They fold easily, which means, you can easily fit them through a window grill. This year the pointed star-shaped lanterns have taken a backseat for a more cubic star. Available in several prints and colours, this style of kandeel has finally received a long-overdue makeover.

PRICE: Rs 350

Artfully hatke

Lookout for Das Creations where kandeel artist Ramdas Patil displays some masterpieces. His kandeels stand out because he designs and creates each piece himself. This time, he has crafted lanterns that carry an array of designs printed on Kodak paper and has laminated and placed them inside a rectangular acrylic lantern. Some designs are religious, but others have Madhubani art. He has another style of lantern made with MDF wood. It has cutout designs and folds completely, ideal for those who need to fit lanterns through a grill.

PRICE: Rs 500

Sari-clad and more

The fabric kandeels were fashioned last year in brocade and were called “sari kandeels”. This year, you will find several more varieties in that category. Big, medium, and small kandeels are available this season and are adorned in several colours and prints. The garish ones with motifs and zari work are still around. But we spotted one with an elephant patchwork, another with a digital print of Lord Krishna on the fabric, and one with a chequered print in pastel shades complete with polka dots on its tail.

PRICE: Rs 1,200.

Chasing butterflies

If you have kids, they are likely going to love the colourful butterfly-printed kandeels that have taken over the market. Vibrant, multi-coloured butterflies have been printed on the kandeel from its head to tail, and they make for a cute option. The big plus, almost all of them have a white base, which means your kandeel will be shining bright under any bulb.

PRICE: Rs 700 onwards

Sea shells

If you want to keep the theme coastal considering you live by the sea, you can shop for shell-shaped small kandeels. Each one is created with a glittery foam-like material and ample colours are available including gold, red, green, blue, and others. These won’t fit a bulb in but are great options for home or office decor.

PRICE: Rs 100 per piece

Macrame magic

Colourful threads are knotted to create macrame kandeels and studded with beads. Available in ovular and the traditional hexagon shape, these lanterns stand out. You can find them in bright greens, and yellows, or get a multi-coloured one.

PRICE: Rs 1,000