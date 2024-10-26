Bring in the Diwali week with these events in Mumbai

Light up your festivities at Diwali Pahat—2024! Join Geetsugandh and Kiara’s Creation for a spectacular celebration filled with Marathi and Hindi melodies

Pic/Instagram

Bengal-icious bazaar

Baro Market presents the annual Bengal Bazaar hosted by Srila Chatterjee, celebrating Bengal’s rich cultural heritage. The market offers a variety of the most exquisite fashion, collectibles, craft, flowers, accessories and more from brands like 145 East, Amoli, Ira, The Bindi Project and many more, alongside an all-day Bengal Cafe.

WHEN: October 25-27

WHERE: The Vintage Garden,

Bandra West

PRICE: N/A

TO BOOK: N/A

Musical festivities

Light up your festivities at Diwali Pahat—2024! Join Geetsugandh and Kiara’s Creation for a spectacular celebration filled with Marathi and Hindi melodies. Enjoy enchanting performances by Alok Katdare, Dhanashree Deshpande, Yashwant Kulkarni, and Aditi Prabhudesai, along with a talented team of musicians. With fun hosting by Akshada Vichare, it’s a musical treat you won’t want to miss!

WHEN: October 31

WHERE: Shree Shivaji Mandir, Dadar

PRICE: R200 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Mirror magic

Dive into the vibrant world of Lippan art with this DIY workshop! Lippan art is a clay art form from Gujarat, that mixes mud relief with mirror-work. Perfect for artists eager to explore new techniques, this course teaches you the intricacies of this beautiful clay art. You’ll learn to create stunning patterns, apply mirrors, and finish your own unique piece.

WHEN: October 25-28

WHERE: Shobha’s Art Studio, Bandra West

PRICE: Rs 2,000

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Diwali special fam-jam



PIC/INSTAGRAM

Don’t miss The Rahul Deshpande Collective, a Diwali concert featuring Rahul Deshpande and his exceptional seven-piece band, showcasing captivating melodies from his YouTube. With world-renowned musicians, this festive performance promises an unforgettable musical journey. Celebrate Diwali with rhythm and harmony that will light up your night!

WHEN: October 30

WHERE: Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Thane West

PRICE: R499 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Rohini Rajagopalan, Professional organiser and space consultant

AVAILABLE FOR: Organising your space

PRICE: Rs 15,000 and above (for a single room)

CONTACT: 9769690363

In 2017, Rohini Rajagopalan founded Organise with Ease after she took a sabbatical post her second child, and was reading Marie Kondo’s book at the time. If you have less time and more work in terms of cleaning up/organising spaces in a week, Rajagopalan can help. Prioritising the areas that you want to start cleaning is one of the first things she recommends. “For many who are doing full-time jobs and have a lot of ground to cover, I would recommend taking bite-sized projects,” she says. One of ways you can do this is to look at things that will involve entertaining guests. “You can start with snack cupboards and crockery/cutlery you will be using during the hosting, so you know about the missing pieces, if any,” she adds.

RECOMMENDED BY: Pooja Advani. In 2018, I moved houses. The space was bigger compared to my previous house, but storage space was less. When Rohini came in, she had asked me questions like, “Do you think you will wear that, or would you use that?” Even today, when she comes over, my temperament changes. I feel much lighter and so much better about navigating the “What next?”