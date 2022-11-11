Hoping for a solution to the monkey menace

The fear is real, genuine and justified

Cuffe Parade, the South Mumbai tip, has been facing a reign of monkey terror. The primarily residential hub, though it does have a smattering of commercial establishments, is witnessing Simian break-ins at housing societies, causing alarm and trepidation for the residents in the area.

The monkeys, locals have cited spotting at least three at one time, enter homes opening sliding windows with ease, as per a report in this paper. They ransack rooms for food, eating what is left outside and decamp with valuables. This includes watches, keys, mobile phones, jewellery, crystal, in fact anything which catches the eye.

The bigger picture is that the monkey menace is not confined to Cuffe Parade. The monkeys have returned to Cuffe Parade, we have reports of them being spotted way back in 2016. Affected societies do contact monkey catchers and forest department for help. The fear is real, genuine and justified.

It is important that residents also take precautions around the animals. Do not feed the monkeys is cardinal rule No. 1. Sometimes, people feel sorry for them and throw them food. Once the animals get food, they will return to the same place or simply refuse to go. There are some who believe their appearance is a divine sign and it is necessary to feed them.

Close and lock your windows if there is an alert that they are in the vicinity. Do not confront or tease and taunt the animals. This is especially true of housing society staff who at times tend to tease the animals in case they are spotted in the compound or in passageways.

Do not get into tussles with the monkeys in case they are holding on to some food or items from the home. Angry and frustrated, they can be extremely dangerous. There now needs to be a concerted, all-encompassing solution to the monkey menace across Mumbai.

