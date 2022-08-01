Housing for cops must translate into action

Throwing words in the air, and making grandiose plans that do not fructify are unfortunately our wont. That should not be the case here.

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asked officials to draft a master plan for providing housing to our police personnel. The chief minister held a meeting to take stock of police housing schemes recently. He had stated that cops work in challenging times for people’s safety, and the government must ensure they get affordable houses through MHADA, CIDCO or SRA.

This is a laudable announcement but now that Shinde is, in a manner of speaking, the government himself, it falls upon him to turn the announcement into action. The drafting of this master plan should not remain a plan only. It must actually be drafted carefully, so that there are no loopholes at the inception stage. After that, it must move from the table to the relevant agencies, and solid action on housing must commence.

Our police force must have the dignity of basic housing here in this expensive and difficult-to-have-a-home metropolis. Personnel having decent living facilities means that morale is high. This is good for mental health and there is a feeling then, among the force, that somebody cares and respects us enough to ensure that we have a roof over our heads. A force that feels the leaders have their welfare at heart will translate that positive attitude into their work. That means better efficiency and policing, though one acknowledges this is not the only factor that could contribute towards that.

Cops were part of the frontline brigade during the first fierce COVID wave, when vaccines were yet to come in. Several have sacrificed their lives for the citizenry in the line of duty. Ensuring they live with some pride and with the least stress when it comes to housing, means a good thing for the city. Let us get that machinery moving.