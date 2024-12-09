The selectors had often unwisely left Redpath out of a few Australian sides but fortunately chose him in the squad to travel to New Zealand in 1974

Australian batsman Ian Redpath celebrates one of his two centuries at the Melbourne Cricket Ground dressing room during the 1975-76 Test series against the West Indies. Pic/Getty Images

Australia lost one of its great team men when Ian ‘Redda’ Redpath died recently, aged 83.

Redda (1941-2024) had a genuine team mentality. The selectors had often unwisely left Redpath out of a few Australian sides but fortunately chose him in the squad to travel to New Zealand in 1974.

We were struggling in the opening spot when I went to Redda, telling him he’d be in the Test side no matter where he batted but I’d appreciate it if he’d bat at the top of the order. Without a second’s hesitation Redda said he’d be happy to open.

Deadly’s victim

He was also tenacious. When he was incorrectly given out caught off the bowling of ‘Deadly’ Derek Underwood on a damp pitch in the 1974-75 series he sat with his pads on by his locker in the dressing room. After what seemed like an eternity he suddenly leant forward and spat on his bat. That was the extent of a Redpath protest.

Following the 1974-75 series Redda, who’d been a stalwart as an opener, informed me unfortunately he couldn’t afford the time away from his antique business in Geelong. Knowing we were a better side with the much-loved Redpath in the team, I asked if he had anyone who could look after the business if he travelled with the squad.

He replied that he had a bloke who he trusted who would look after his business for $40 a week. When I approached an Australian Cricket Board [ACB] member to try and get Redda selected in the 1975 touring party he replied “No, as it would set a precedent.” What precedent? I wasn’t going to tell anyone and only one ACB member knew about the proposal.

Despite being a fierce competitor Redda was one of the soft spoken members of our team. Imagine my surprise in the 1975 Test against England when I came back into the Sydney Cricket Ground dressing room after the toss, to find ACB secretary Alan Barnes pinned to the dressing room wall by Redpath.

Barnes had upset all the players when, after our agitation for better pay and conditions, he was quoted in the paper as saying, “Five hundred thousand would play for Australia for nothing.”

After pinning Barnes to the wall Redpath firmly told him, “Of course 500,000 would play for nothing but they wouldn’t be a very good side.”

Redpath especially enjoyed his time with the strong Australian team in the 1970s. The “desperate dozen” was his nickname for the players and he was a great contributor to the team’s success. However Redda wasn’t just a very good cricketer. He was also an accomplished Australian Rules footballer and an extremely keen golfer.

Technically sound

I only played one club game against Redpath but it was a memorable match. I was playing for North Melbourne on a wet pitch at South Melbourne’s home ground. As the opposing captain, Redda brought himself on to bowl while I was facing. I was desperate not to be dismissed by Redda but one ball spat off a good length and just flicked my glove on the way through to the ’keeper.

Redpath, a notorious appealer, only uttered an aborted squawk. At the end of the over I confessed to Redda that the ball had just flicked my glove and with his typically wry sense of humour he chastised me for not walking.

Great knocks

Redda played many fine and important innings for Australia but two really stand out in my mind.

In 1973-74, he made a marvellous 159 not out in Auckland, carrying his bat on a tricky pitch. Despite his solid defence and ability to survive tough conditions, Redpath still managed to hit 20 boundaries.

Then, in 1975-76, on a stifling hot day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against a strong West Indies attack, Redda batted virtually the whole first day to score a stubborn century. It was Redpath at his technical best - defying the bowling and the heat to score his third century of the series.

Just before he passed away, I spoke to Annabel, one of Redda’s daughters and said could you please tell your father; “It was a privilege to play with him and to be his friend.”