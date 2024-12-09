As cricket legend/golf aficionado, Kapil Dev is making immense strides in his new avatar as golf boss.

Kapil Dev

He is captain of a different game now. As president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the responsibility of making the professional tour bigger is immense. But the huge ask of him as president of the PGTI does not worry him. As cricket legend/golf aficionado, Kapil Dev is making immense strides in his new avatar as golf boss.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Vishwa Samudra Open starting on December 10 at Delhi Golf Club, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning cricket captain is working hard to make the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) bigger post the Covid setback. This tournament announced by Kapil Dev carries a prize purse of Rs 2 crore and will feature a stellar field of Asian golf pros like SSP Chowrasia, Rahul Gangjee, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Gaurav Ghei.

Kapil Dev spoke on India’s ongoing tour to Australia.

Excerpts:

On Rohit Sharma’s batting and captaincy in Adelaide:

He doesn’t have to prove himself. We don’t have to doubt him and his form will comeback. We shouldn’t doubt his captaincy on the basis of one or two performances.

On whether Jasprit Bumrah should have continued to captain the team after winning the first Test:

I think it’s too early to say. Let him play a lot of matches and then judge a person on how he performs.

On Virat Kohli’s form:

Virat is one of the best cricketers in the country so if he’s going through a rough time it’s upto him how to bounce back.

On Vinod Kambli who has been viewed as having health issues:

He needs to support himself more than anybody else [doing so for him]. We feel bad of what we saw and I wish his friends put some sense into him and he goes back to rehab.