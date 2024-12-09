While many have speculated what would be India's response to the defeat in Adelaide, Kapil Dev has expressed faith in the Rohit-led side and stated, "Yes, they will come back." With the series levelled at 1-1, the third Test match which will be played in Brisbane could put India under serious pressure in their bid to secure a hat-trick of BGT wins

Kapil Dev (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Kapil Dev feels it's too early to talk about this player's potential succession as captain x 00:00

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev feels that it is too early to judge if Jasprit Bumrah is the right person to replace Rohit Sharma as captain when the time comes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Team India walked in Perth under the captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer took the leadership responsibility in Rohit's absence.

By putting immense pressure on Australia, Team India came victorious with a 295-run victory in the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Later, in the second Test match, Australia defeated India by 10 wickets which was led by Rohit Sharma. Following the defeat the five-match Test series was levelled at 1-1.

The 31-year-old has now led the Indian side twice. In his first outing, he suffered a defeat at the hands of England in Birmingham in 2022.

Also Read: WTC: South Africa go on top, know India's chances of sealing the final berth

With the questions being raised on Rohit Sharma's captaincy, a few sections of fans have backed Jasprit Bumrah to take over the captaincy baton from him.

However, the World Cup-winning captain believes a player should be judged on the basis of how he reacts in difficult situations instead of the time when one is enjoying success.

"I think it is too early to talk about that. With one performance, you can't say he is one of the best, and with one bad performance, you can't say he doesn't deserve that. Let the player play a lot of cricket. There will be ups and downs. Then you will judge how he reacts during difficult time," Kapil Dev told reporters on Monday during an event.

With the series levelled at 1-1, the third Test match which will be played in Brisbane could put India under serious pressure in their bid to secure a hat-trick of BGT wins in Australia.

While many have speculated what would be India's response to the defeat in Adelaide, Kapil Dev has expressed faith in the Rohit-led side and stated, "Yes, they will come back."

(With ANI Inputs)