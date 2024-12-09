Kapil Dev backs Rohit, says captain doesn't need to prove himself

Kapil Dev also expressed sadness over Kambli's condition, emphasising the need for self-help alongside external support. Former India batter Vinod Kambli has been struggling with alcohol-related and other health issues

Former captain, legendary Kapil Dev feels that Rohit Sharma does not need to prove himself at this stage of his career.

The Indian skipper was only able to score three and six runs in the Adelaide Test match after coming down to bat.

Team India lost the second Test match against Australia by 10 wickets in just two and a half days.

"He doesn't have to prove himself. He has done this for many, many years, so let's not doubt somebody. I won't doubt him. I hope his form comes back, that's important," Kapil Dev said during the launch of the Vishwa Samudra Open, a PGTI event set to begin at the Delhi Golf Club on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma missed out on the first Test match following the birth of his second child.

Despite batting well as an opener for so long, Rohit Sharma dropped his batting position to six by offering the opening slot to KL Rahul, who played decent knocks in the first Test match as an opening batsman.

"With one or two performances, if you doubt someone's captaincy, I mean, just six months back when he won the T20 World Cup, you wouldn't have asked me this question. Let it go, knowing his ability and talent, he will come back. They will come back strongly."

When asked if it was a wrong call to include Harshit Rana in the second Test match, Kapil Dev said, "I am a nobody. How can I judge? There are people up there who have the responsibility to decide who should be in the team."

"We shouldn't talk. My former colleagues are sitting there, and I hope they will do a good job."

In Rohit's absence, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah had led India to a 295-run in Perth.

Asked if Bumrah is shaping up well to take over the reins from Rohit, Kapil Dev said: "I think it is too early to talk about that. With one performance, you can't say he is the best, and with one bad performance, you can't say he doesn't deserve it."

"Let a player play a lot of cricket, take on a lot of captaincy. Ups and downs will come, and then you judge a person by how he reacts in difficult times, not in good times. In good times, we don't have to judge. When he is down and out..."

Virat Kohli scored his first century in 18 months during the first Test match in Perth. Later, in the second Test match, the right-hander departed on the scores of seven and 11 runs.

"Like Virat Kohli, he is one of the best cricketers in our country. If you put the four top batsmen, he will be there. If he is going through a rough time, it is only up to him how fast he can bounce back," Kapil said.

Former India batter Vinod Kambli has been struggling with alcohol-related and other health issues. He appeared frail during a recent public event held in memory of legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar. He was seen refusing to let go of his childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar.

Kapil Dev also expressed sadness over Kambli's condition, emphasising the need for self-help alongside external support.

"We should all try to support him. But more than us, he has to support himself. We can't look after anybody if that person can't look after himself," Kapil said.

"All the cricketers feel very sad about what we have seen. I wish his closest friends can try to get him some help, to look after himself, to go back to rehab. People do get this illness, but you have to get back to rehab."

