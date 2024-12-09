This is not the first instance of Kapil Dev or members of the 1983 squad offering to extend support to a former cricketer

Kapil Dev, Vinod Kambli (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'More than I trying to support, he should support himself': Kapil Dev urges Vinod Kambli to 'go to rehab' x 00:00

India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, expressed on Monday his willingness to assist Vinod Kambli but emphasised that the first step must come from Kambli himself.

"We should all try to support him (Vinod Kambli), more than I trying to support him, he should support himself, we can't look after him if he does not want to look after himself so all the cricketers feel very sad to see him and I wish he or his closest friends spending time with him all the time try to give him some sense to look after yourself, go to the rehab because as a sports person I am concerned he is going through a rough time," Kapil told PTI.

VIDEO | "We should all try to support him (Vinod Kambli), more than I trying to support him, he should support himself, we can't look after him if he does not want to look after himself so all the cricketers feel very sad to see him and I wish he or his closest friends spending… pic.twitter.com/ePeGSdNwfD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2024

This is not the first instance of Kapil Dev or members of the 1983 squad offering to extend support to a former cricketer. Previously, they had collectively raised funds to help former India opener and coach Anshuman Gaekwad during his battle with cancer.

Both fans and former cricketers have voiced deep concern over Kambli’s health after a recent viral video of his public appearance.

The video, filmed at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday to unveil the memorial of former coach Ramakant Achrekar, shows Kambli, aged 52, looking frail and noticeably thinner. In the same video, Kambli is seen struggling to hold onto the hand of his close friend, Sachin Tendulkar.

In another clip, Kambli is seen attempting to sing a song, but his slurred speech stands out as a cause for concern. He was also in the spotlight in August when a video emerged showing him struggling to walk.

These developments have intensified worries regarding his health. His close friend, Marcus Couto, revealed that Kambli, who has battled alcohol addiction, is grappling with numerous health issues and has undergone rehabilitation 14 times. “He has severe, multiple health issues,” Couto, a former first-class umpire and Kambli’s close friend, shared with the Times of India.

“There’s no point in him going for rehab — Kambli has already gone to rehab 14 times! Thrice we took him to a rehab in Vasai.”

Kambli represented India in 17 Tests and 104 One-Day Internationals between 1991 and 2000, amassing 3,561 runs across both formats.