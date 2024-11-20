India’s iconic all-rounder, who led the country in the drawn three-Test series Down Under in 1985-86, wants coaching personnel to warn young guns of getting carried away in seemingly helpful Australian conditions

India ‘A’ pacer Prasidh Krishna against Australia ‘A’ at the Melbourne Cricket Ground recently. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Inputs from support staff vital: Kapil Dev x 00:00

Is the India-Australia series more significant than the Ashes?

It is an important series. There is no need to compare. India and Pakistan will have their reasons for playing the game and call it the biggest. England and Australia have the Ashes. So, let’s not compare. India-Australia cricket has its own positioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are India’s strong points?

If I look at India’s strong point over the years, it would be the increase in their self-belief. Sometimes, you look over-confident, but the belief in the Indian team has improved. It is a critical component for any team looking to excel on the big stage.

Kapil Dev

Also Read: India deal with sure scrap

Would India have done well to include a player like Cheteshwar Pujara to strengthen the middle-order?

Whatever the best team you have, you are making them play, and that’s it. One can then ask whether India needs players like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar. Why not Don Bradman for Australia? Why talk about the people who are not in the team.

Having been one yourself, what should Jasprit Bumrah’s approach be as a fast bowling captain?

He should stay as normal as possible and not look to do something extra. He should go with the flow, and over some time, he will learn. It’s unfair to say, ‘What more can he do?’ I don’t expect anything beyond what he encounters.

Let the contest begin, and he will find his way. We must not burden him with expectations.

On your first tour to Australia in 1980-81, you bowled India to victory in the Melbourne Test despite a thigh injury. Your memories?

I was too young [21] and didn’t know much about international cricket. I made my debut in 1978. Passion was more critical and I didn’t look at anything else. I just wanted to enjoy the game. I was aware of my responsibilities and role.

Picking up that injury made me feel guilty, and I was determined to give my best to the team. I was not going to let the team down. It was a great team performance. We bounced back as a team rather than individuals.

How do you look at so many newcomers in the Indian team for a tough series?

I want to see how the support staff guides the youngsters. The management needs to tell them to stay calm when they come across a helpful surface with a lot of bounce. They generally try to go flat out when the ball bounces off the surface. I have seen this happen in the past when they bowled too many short deliveries and came to grief.

What would you tell them?

They must understand that line and length is important. They should let the ball do something. Bowling quick is not important, good line and length with movement is important. The short ball should be your surprise delivery.

What is the formula to win the series, according to you?

The batsmen have to do their job, and the bowlers must obviously pick up 20 wickets to win a Test match. We should give more emphasis on the bowlers. Indian cricket has always depended on the batsmen, but I think recently the bowlers have started winning matches.

Does India have the bowlers to take 20 wickets?

It depends again on how they get used to the pitches. See how the New Zealand spinners came to India and exploited the pitches so well. That’s what we always look out for.