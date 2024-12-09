"...should go back to No. 5 or No.6": Sunil Gavaskar lashes out on this Indian player

KL Rahul's failure to capitalize on the opportunity made Sunil Gavaskar call for Rohit Sharma's return to the opening position. KL Rahul who showcased his prowess in the first Test match while opening the innings fell short to replicate his form in the second Test

Sunil Gavaskar (Pic: File Pic)

Team India legends Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar wants captain Rohit Sharma to return to the opening slot so that he can be his aggressive and expressive self.

Rohit Sharma who missed out on the first Test came to bat down the order as KL Rahul in his absence excelled at the top in the first Test.

Rohit Sharma registered the scores of three and six runs in the second Test match against Australia.

"That's the reason I want him at the top. That's where he can be aggressive and expressive. Just thought he was a little too subdued, just seeing his body language," Ravi Shastri told 'Star Sports'.

"The fact that he didn't make runs, I don't think there was enough on the field there. I just wanted to see him more involved, and a little more animated," the former India coach added.

Before the start of the Adelaide Test, Rohit Sharma stated that he did not wish to make any changes in the batting order which brought success to the team in the first Test.

Rohit even batted in the middle order in the warm-up game in Canberra.

However, Rohit admitted it was not an easy decision for him to make personally.

"Personally, it was not easy. But for the team, yes, it made a lot of sense," Rohit Sharma, batted in the middle order for the first time since 2018, had said.

"He should return to his regular spot. We should remember why Rahul had opened. He did that because Rohit Sharma was not available for the first Test, Sunil Gavaskar said on 'Sports Tak'.

"I can understand why they kept him as an opener in the second Test, he had a 200-plus partnership with Jaiswal.

"But now that he couldn't score this Test, I feel Rahul should go back to No. 5 or No.6 and Rohit Sharma should open. If Rohit scores quickly in the beginning, then he can score a big century also later", he added.

(With PTI Inputs)