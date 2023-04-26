Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > Opinion News > Article > If youre sceptical you probably have good reason to be

If you’re sceptical, you probably have good reason to be

Updated on: 26 April,2023 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

Cops said that the duo posed as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and threatened to take action against the doctor

If you’re sceptical, you probably have good reason to be

Representation pic

Listen to this article
If you’re sceptical, you probably have good reason to be
x
00:00

A Dadar doctor was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh by two conmen who posed as BMC officials. The Shivaji Park police lodged a complaint against two men for extorting the amount from the doctor. Cops said that the duo posed as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and threatened to take action against the doctor.


The fraudsters’ modus operandi was threatening to take action against the doctor for ‘illegal renovation’ at his house. The doctor was told he would have to pay up. The officials made him speak to a senior to make it sound even more authentic. After some talk the amount was decided at Rs 1.5 lakh. Later though, the victim was suspicious and on checking, realised that these people were not from the BMC and that he had been duped.



He filed a police complaint, but things like this should raise red flags. If they have to take any kind of action, the doctor can always ask to accompany them to the BMC office, instead of talking to the ‘senior’ on a telephone. They have to explain the illegality. The communication needs to be on paper and not simply verbal. Instead of thinking these BMC  badges are real, the victim should have asked for an appointment at the BMC office where he would be fully apprised of the matter.


Even if one receives any kind of notice, there is surely no rule that one has to pay any amount upfront to avoid a ‘penalty.’ This and the subsequent bargaining should tell the person being sought by this ‘BMC’ that there is something not quite right about the goings on.

In the end, it is a check and re-check, calmness in the face of threats of action, scepticism and asking questions that is your safety net against such frauds. Remember the cons constantly tweak their tactics and we need to be several steps ahead.

dadar mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK