If you’re sceptical, you probably have good reason to be

Representation pic

A Dadar doctor was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh by two conmen who posed as BMC officials. The Shivaji Park police lodged a complaint against two men for extorting the amount from the doctor. Cops said that the duo posed as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and threatened to take action against the doctor.

The fraudsters’ modus operandi was threatening to take action against the doctor for ‘illegal renovation’ at his house. The doctor was told he would have to pay up. The officials made him speak to a senior to make it sound even more authentic. After some talk the amount was decided at Rs 1.5 lakh. Later though, the victim was suspicious and on checking, realised that these people were not from the BMC and that he had been duped.

He filed a police complaint, but things like this should raise red flags. If they have to take any kind of action, the doctor can always ask to accompany them to the BMC office, instead of talking to the ‘senior’ on a telephone. They have to explain the illegality. The communication needs to be on paper and not simply verbal. Instead of thinking these BMC badges are real, the victim should have asked for an appointment at the BMC office where he would be fully apprised of the matter.

Even if one receives any kind of notice, there is surely no rule that one has to pay any amount upfront to avoid a ‘penalty.’ This and the subsequent bargaining should tell the person being sought by this ‘BMC’ that there is something not quite right about the goings on.

In the end, it is a check and re-check, calmness in the face of threats of action, scepticism and asking questions that is your safety net against such frauds. Remember the cons constantly tweak their tactics and we need to be several steps ahead.