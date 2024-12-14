India need to find a way to seriously challenge Head with appropriate field placings that are matched by some sensible and aggressive bowling

Travis Head during his 140 against India in Adelaide recently. Pic/Getty Images

Australia’s spirited and much-needed win in the day-night Adelaide Test has not only added to the intensity of an already feisty series but also answered and posed a few questions.

The thumping victory by Australia showed they haven’t lost their desire for winning. Australia also reminded anyone who doubted it that they definitely know how to win. These two factors were critical as it was imperative Australia level the series at one-all.

On the personal side, the ultra-aggressive Travis Head proved that India has not found an answer to his extravagant shot making. His two-sided confrontation with Mohammed Siraj showed that a theatrical (and expensive) send-off is not the answer to derailing Head, especially when he’s already made 140.

India need to find a way to seriously challenge Head with appropriate field placings that are matched by some sensibly aggressive bowling. At the moment, Head is dominating and in this mood he’s capable of quickly putting Australia in a position of strength with his middle-order pyrotechnics.

Poking the sleeping bear

The Australian pace bowlers — who were overly criticised in Perth — revealed why it’s unwise to poke the sleeping bear. Pat Cummins & Co hit back in typically determined fashion by baring their lethal fangs. It remains to be seen if they can maintain that level of performance for three more demanding Tests without the aid of the Adelaide lights.

Their supremacy in Adelaide not only displayed their talent and fire in the best light, but it also exposed a few chinks in the Indian batting.

Australia’s pace attack made patently clear how important it is to stifle the talented Yashasvi Jaiswal’s run-scoring. If India forge a strong opening partnership, it makes life a lot easier for their middle-order players.

If the Australians continue to stifle Jaiswal they have a chance to get Virat Kohli in early. Then it becomes important to get rid of him quickly. By doing so and keeping Jaiswal quiet, the Australians improve their chances of bringing the free-spirited Rishabh Pant to the crease while the ball is still reasonably new.

However, India’s major batting headache is skipper Rohit Sharma. India will hope the middle-order is the right spot for Rohit and he re-discovers his batting form.

His struggles with the bat were only matched by his occasionally confusing captaincy. He appeared to be conservative in both endeavours in Adelaide and a more aggressive approach may jolt him out of his malaise.

Australia have shown in this series they prefer to play Jasprit Bumrah carefully and comparatively conservatively. This is important as Bumrah is a seriously dangerous opponent and one to be treated with respect.

However, there is a thing of treating an opponent with too much respect. If Australia’s top order are looking to let as many balls of Bumrah’s go, the Indian quick could be forgiven for thinking deliveries around off-stump really worry the opposition.

It’s fine to show respect, but batsmen must always be thinking of how to score rather than how many deliveries can I let go.

Missing Shami’s skills

The Indian pacemen, who rely heavily on Bumrah’s skill, were fortunate they had little bowling in the Adelaide second innings as it will aid in their recovery process. However, India have to ensure they have the right bowling balance for the Gabba. Unfortunately, they don’t have use of Mohammed Shami’s laudable talents as he would perfectly complement the skills of Bumrah and Siraj.

The onus is now on India to regain the upper hand as losing in Adelaide has allowed Australia to climb off the floor. In this heavyweight series, the adage is appropriate: “If you’ve got your opponent down don’t allow him up.”

The remainder of this titillating series will answer which side has both the will and the determination to end the five Tests on top. The Gabba Test is crucial for both sides and while India may have won a glorious victory there last time, the ground is still known as The Gabbatoir.

601

No. of runs scored by Travis Head in his last five Tests against India (excluding the ongoing Brisbane Test) at an impressive average of 75.12