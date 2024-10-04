This is shocking, especially when we claim to have learnt our lessons post the 26/11 terror attacks, where we had terrorists coming in by sea, to then fan out and launch a bloody attack on the city

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Is Mumbai’s security not worth even Rs 10 crore? x 00:00

The coastal security of Mumbai and Maharashtra is facing severe challenges, as most patrolling boats remain non-operational. Maintenance work has come to a halt since March this year, because two operators responsible for servicing the boats have refused to continue due to non-payment for over two-and-a-half years. Sources indicate that around Rs 10 crore in payments are pending, said the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, the city police are struggling to manage a limited number of functional boats. Although the payments have been approved by the relevant departments in Mumbai, the process is reportedly stuck. Due to the lack of maintenance, all the speed boats are currently wrapped in tarpaulin and lying unused at Mazgaon’s Lakdi Bunder.

This is shocking, especially when we claim to have learnt our lessons post the 26/11 terror attacks, where we had terrorists coming in by sea, to then fan out and launch a bloody attack on the city.

The fact that payments are stuck for over two years, shows just what a merry-go-round it is to get anything to move. Imagine if the police are struggling with this, how the common man must be waiting for papers to move in other departments. This shows that we are still not rid of all the bureaucracy, buck passing and red tape.

This is about security, one aspect that should be at the top of the rung of the priority pyramid. There has been a lot of noise and claims post 26/11. It seems like we are better trained to tackle terror, we have better equipment and training for our personnel. What then do you make of this? Is it so challenging for those responsible to find the money and ensure that we help our struggling forces? This is criminal negligence to say the least, abhorrent and shameful to put it mildly.

We need the payments done and patrol boats back in service. We do not have R10 crore security? Baffling is an understatement.