Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Is Mumbais security not worth even Rs 10 crore

Is Mumbai’s security not worth even Rs 10 crore?

Updated on: 05 October,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

This is shocking, especially when we claim to have learnt our lessons post the 26/11 terror attacks, where we had terrorists coming in by sea, to then fan out and launch a bloody attack on the city

Is Mumbai’s security not worth even Rs 10 crore?

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Is Mumbai’s security not worth even Rs 10 crore?
x
00:00

The coastal security of Mumbai and Maharashtra is facing severe challenges, as most patrolling boats remain non-operational. Maintenance work has come to a halt since March this year, because two operators responsible for servicing the boats have refused to continue due to non-payment for over two-and-a-half years. Sources indicate that around Rs 10 crore in payments are pending, said the report.


As a result, the city police are struggling to manage a limited number of functional boats. Although the payments have been approved by the relevant departments in Mumbai, the process is reportedly stuck. Due to the lack of maintenance, all the speed boats are currently wrapped in tarpaulin and lying unused at Mazgaon’s Lakdi Bunder.


This is shocking, especially when we claim to have learnt our lessons post the 26/11 terror attacks, where we had terrorists coming in by sea, to then fan out and launch a bloody attack on the city.


The fact that payments are stuck for over two years, shows just what a merry-go-round it is to get anything to move. Imagine if the police are struggling with this, how the common man must be waiting for papers to move in other departments. This shows that we are still not rid of all the bureaucracy, buck passing and red tape. 

This is about security, one aspect that should be at the top of the rung of the priority pyramid. There has been a lot of noise and claims post 26/11. It seems like we are better trained to tackle terror, we have better equipment and training for our personnel. What then do you make of this? Is it so challenging for those responsible to find the money and ensure that we help our struggling forces? This is criminal negligence to say the least, abhorrent and shameful to put it mildly. 

We need the payments done and patrol boats back in service. We do not have R10 crore security? Baffling is an understatement.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

The Editorial Mumbai Coastal Road maharashtra mumbai news columnists

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK