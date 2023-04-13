It is better to reach late than not at all

Crossing of tracks is the prime killer, but most injuries were caused due to commuters falling from running trains—2,155 were hurt on the Mumbai suburban railway network in 2022

The rush to catch local trains has claimed the most lives on the Mumbai suburban railway network in 2022, statistics indicate. Crossing rail tracks killed 1,118 people while 700 died after falling off running trains. Overall, 2,507 people died on rail premises last year due to various reasons. The Central Railway reported the most fatalities with 1,585 deaths, while 922 people died on the Western Railway network during the year.

Meanwhile, 100 people died by suicide, 531 deaths were reported as deaths due to natural causes while travelling on trains or at stations. Besides, 11 people died after falling into gaps, 12 after hitting poles, 11 were electrocuted and 16 died due to other reasons. The reason behind the deaths of 17 people has not been ascertained, as their post-mortem results are pending.

While the onus is on the Railways to provide medical facilities—just the bare minimum on their premises—make Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and upgrade announcements to avoid last-minute panic and confusion, there is also a heavy demand for responsible behaviour and response from commuters.

Rushing like hares to catch trains while risking life or limb to do so is extremely dangerous. Delays and late arrivals have never killed anyone, but rushing blindly trying to board moving trains does so.

Crossing tracks to avoid FOBs, or being complacent enough to think nothing is ever going to happen is foolhardy and dangerously delusional. Trying to squeeze oneself into the last few inches of a train and literally hanging outside the doors is a death wish. We want these numbers to decline this year.