Breaking News
Kurla BEST bus crash: CCTV footage reveals horrific accident; watch video
Mumbai: How BEST lost the streets
Borivli hawker menace: Road cleared, ply your buses, BMC tells BEST
Mumbai: Time to replace soft bollards with hard dividers?
Mumbai: Shaken MSRTC says it is working on safety
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > Opinion News > Article > Its crucial to be aware of your surroundings

It’s crucial to be aware of your surroundings

Updated on: 12 December,2024 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Editorial |

Top

According to a police officer, the duo had a ‘friendly scuffle’ near an open window.

It’s crucial to be aware of your surroundings

Representation pic

Listen to this article
It’s crucial to be aware of your surroundings
x
00:00

Two students recently died after accidentally falling from the fourth floor of the room in which they were living as paying guests in Rohini, Delhi.


According to a police officer, the duo had a ‘friendly scuffle’ near an open window.


Various reports stated that while play wrestling, one of the boys tumbled out of the window. Panicking, he pulled the other for support and both of them fell to the ground.


One can only feel for the families of these young boys who must be besides themselves with grief. It also holds a lesson for people to be extremely careful near open windows, parapets and balconies. While a window may seem shut, it may not be secured and can fling open with pressure.

Leaning too far out of windows or climbing on beds, stools or chairs near apertures are also to be done with extreme caution and avoided, if possible.

Here, we are speaking about adults and not children, who, it goes without saying, have to be supervised around the clock. We have seen youngsters cavorting on building terraces, haring about. While there is no harm in fun and frolic, always be wary of the building terrace wall height. A little bit of overconfidence, a push in fun or even a scuffle, as was the case in the recent incident, can result in a huge tragedy.

Avoid ‘mock wrestling’ in these spaces or pushing and shoving as such actions can end up in disaster. Even engaging in conversation while sitting on staircase railings can be dangerous as talking to other people, or even over the mobile phone, is a distraction and attention is diverted.

Youthful zest and energy mean there is going to be horsing around, but safe mode must always be on.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai columnists The Editorial mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK