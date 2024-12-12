It’s crucial to be aware of your surroundings

According to a police officer, the duo had a ‘friendly scuffle’ near an open window.

Two students recently died after accidentally falling from the fourth floor of the room in which they were living as paying guests in Rohini, Delhi.

According to a police officer, the duo had a ‘friendly scuffle’ near an open window.

Various reports stated that while play wrestling, one of the boys tumbled out of the window. Panicking, he pulled the other for support and both of them fell to the ground.

One can only feel for the families of these young boys who must be besides themselves with grief. It also holds a lesson for people to be extremely careful near open windows, parapets and balconies. While a window may seem shut, it may not be secured and can fling open with pressure.

Leaning too far out of windows or climbing on beds, stools or chairs near apertures are also to be done with extreme caution and avoided, if possible.

Here, we are speaking about adults and not children, who, it goes without saying, have to be supervised around the clock. We have seen youngsters cavorting on building terraces, haring about. While there is no harm in fun and frolic, always be wary of the building terrace wall height. A little bit of overconfidence, a push in fun or even a scuffle, as was the case in the recent incident, can result in a huge tragedy.

Avoid ‘mock wrestling’ in these spaces or pushing and shoving as such actions can end up in disaster. Even engaging in conversation while sitting on staircase railings can be dangerous as talking to other people, or even over the mobile phone, is a distraction and attention is diverted.

Youthful zest and energy mean there is going to be horsing around, but safe mode must always be on.