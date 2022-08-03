It’s mind and mettle over metal at Birmingham 2022

We have seen statements where our medal winners are happy that they have a podium finish but want the gold

It is mind over metal at the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, where never mind the podium, Indians are winning our hearts with their attitude. The big change from yesteryears is not only the medals won in the international competition but the fact that Indian athletes are now not sitting back with any kind of podium finish or a first place. While competing itself is laudable, our athletes are now looking at gold. We have seen statements where our medal winners are happy that they have a podium finish but want the gold.

They want the gold not just in the Commonwealth Games, not in the Asian Games where standards are higher, but the Olympics to be held in Paris in 2024. This shows a heartening hunger and huge ambition. It proves that they are now not willing to settle for anything but the best.

The athletes have also recognised that their Birmingham feats deserve applause but they will have to up their game for Paris, and they are ready for that. Jeremy Lalrinnunga claimed, after his Commonwealth win, that the path has been paved for Paris. He is looking at the biggest stage of all.

All of us, spectators, watching on television, following virtually or many physically present, feel that hunger and we should be moved to happiness. India’s efforts at multi-sport strength are bearing fruit; for many it may not be at the pace they would like, but even the most cynical would have to agree that it is. We still have huge strides and gaps to close, but we cannot lose heart at only these medals or the medal count. The stars are showing that they want to wrest that gold, and we too, cheering them on, may be proud of the bronze and silver but have started believing we are good enough for gold. ‘Go for gold’ is not an empty, gung-ho phrase, it has passion, meaning and belief.