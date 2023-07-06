Just what will it take for Mumbai to have good roads?

The 1.8-km road from Aarey Market Junction to Mayur Nagar and Royal Palms was redone in May last year, but could hold out against only one rainy spell

Hope and relief brought by the 2022 refurbishing of a 1.8-km road in Aarey Colony was washed away in just three days of rain. The crater -sized potholes have made a return. Residents staged a protest, demanding that the authorities give them permanent relief from potholes.

The 1.8-km road from Aarey Market Junction to Mayur Nagar and Royal Palms was redone in May last year, but could hold out against only one rainy spell. Their main demand is that the BMC take over the maintenance responsibility from the Aarey CEO office. The process has begun, but the residents want it done quickly.

There has to be a lasting solution to a festering problem, not concentrated here but across Mumbai. Every monsoon the pothole war cry goes up and every season Mumbaikars are left to undertake commutes on pockmarked roads. How many years are people going to have to live with this malaise?

The problem is also multiple agencies and different people in charge of different roads. This facilitates passing the buck and shrugging off onus. The people have suffered deaths, innumerable health problems and mental stress because of potholes. Our CM and his team need to take and pass on the responsibility to a single agency, a single window complaint avenue and redressal mechanism is needed.

Meanwhile, where are the people responsible for broken roads? What are the materials used? How much money was spent on them? Can they repair these patches at their own cost? If so, can they be given a timeline for repairs and to reconstruct? This questions with no answers swirl around every monsoon season, till the days pass and we await next year and potholes that are part of the monsoon package. Naming, shaming and blaming has brought about no results. It is not for the citizens to call for change, those at the top must find a conscience, a voice and a will to change.