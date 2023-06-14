Large support bases help ensure protests don’t die down

Many times, it is simply economics; people have to go back to work or pursue their professions instead of continuing a time-consuming protest that may spell the end of the struggle

This edit space has opined before on the wrestler fracas, after a demonstration and press conference in Mumbai. Then, it also stated that victims taking on anyone powerful in the system need to be protected, not only during the fight but also during interim periods. It has also highlighted that those who take on the influential and mighty need to be able to live their life with dignity and safety afterwards too.

The point of timelines and deadlines is important so that they do not wear down the protesters. In any fight which has parallels, it may not be the wrestler controversy specifically, there is a very real scenario where those battling lose hope, motivation, energy and resources. They are simply worn down by the long haul, the effort it takes and the price they may have to pay, waiting for justice.

At times, families and friends, even supporters, all well-meaning and believers in the cause, may exhort them to end the protest simply because of the toll it takes on their health and overall quality of life.

This is the reason why so many inquiries simply go round in circles or are so long-winded, that there is no resolution in sight. This is the way to batter down those that raise their voice.

This is also the reason that you need large support base, those that believe are not just morale boosters but continue to keep the fight alive, when energy wanes or the flame begins to flicker. Playing for time is also a clever ploy to see that any stir simply blows away, or is buried.