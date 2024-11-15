Let this be up there Down Under

Twenty20 cricket has brought great financial rewards for players, but it’s also caused many to overlook the importance of footwork, which is crucial for success in longer formats

India’s then captain Virat Kohli exhibits his class on Day Two of the third Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 27, 2018. Pic/Getty Images

I firmly believe that for a team to succeed, the head coach, captain, and chairman of the selection committee must be on the same page. When they share a unified vision, it gives the team the right direction. A strong head coach—someone with experience, confidence, and the ability to take risks at the right time—will stand firm, even when it means challenging players who aren’t giving their best or are distracted. Ravi Shastri, for example, was a master at this. He would privately have stern words with them when needed, but always back players publicly. That’s the kind of leadership that helps teams stay on track.

Preparing for a tough series, especially against Australia, is like gearing up for battle. Australian pitches are bouncy and playing with clear mental discipline and believing in one’s ability to execute under pressure, is crucial. The batsman has to play a bit upright to neutralise the extra bounce that Aussie pitch provide, while keeping the body behind the line of the delivery when playing a defensive stroke. When short balls arrive, it’s often better to stay beside the line of the delivery to execute an attacking horizontal bat stroke, or leave them easily. Playing vertical-bat strokes requires caution, especially when the ball bounces more than waist-high, which is common in Australia.

Australian bowlers are known for pushing batsmen onto the back foot with bouncers, only to set them up for a wider delivery. A smart batsman knows when to leave those balls, forcing the bowler to change tactics. Patience is key—wait for loose deliveries and capitalise on them when they come into their hitting zone.

Facing fast bowlers in Australia demands courage—it’s the key to succeeding on those pitches. Many of our players have shown this bravery before, though poor form can shake anyone’s confidence. Sure, time in the nets and throwdowns can sharpen skills, but real confidence comes from spending time in the middle and scoring runs, not from sitting in the dressing room. To thrive in these conditions, you have to be a ‘khadoos’ player—tough and determined. Take any chance to be out there, whether in first-class cricket or Tests. I’m reminded of the legendary Sir Garry Sobers, who batted without today’s protective gear—no thigh pad, no helmet—and yet scored 254 in Australia (for the Rest of the World in 1971-72) with ease, sending balls flying all around the field. Then there was Sir Vivian Richards, who, with just a gum-chewing swagger and no helmet, dominated the bowlers, our own Sunil Gavaskar, who wore down bowlers without a helmet, and Mohinder Amarnath, a true street fighter, who kept going no matter how many times he got hit. What set them apart? They didn’t just face the fast bowlers, they faced them with fearless courage, even after taking blows, breaking through all mental barriers.

T20 cricket has brought great financial rewards for players, but it’s also caused many to overlook the importance of footwork, which is crucial for success in longer formats. T20 pitches are usually flatter, allowing games to go a full 39-40 overs to meet TV and viewer expectations. With so many games in the calendar, a bad day in T20 is soon forgotten. But in Tests, where pitches and conditions vary, footwork and patience are essential and the performances are remembered for long.

Interestingly, T20 has also made players a bit too eager in Tests, sometimes pushing them to lose patience too soon. The quick-scoring, aggressive approach in T20 has crept into Test cricket, contributing to matches wrapping up in just 3-4 days. The introduction of the ICC Test Championship has also fuelled this shift, as teams now focus on results, which can lead to anxious, impulsive play.

Bowlers, too, must adjust their length by pitching a bit fuller than on subcontinental pitches to target the top of the stumps. Using the crease width for short deliveries to cramp the batsman on the back foot can build pressure. Against Aussie batsmen, who are excellent at cutting and pulling, a surprise short ball after a fuller delivery can catch them off guard.

Off-spinners, in particular, can play a crucial role on bouncy tracks. Bowling just outside the off-stump, bowling length that forces the batsman onto the front foot, will creates doubt in their mind and may force the batsman to poke at the ball, bringing the slips into play. I have great faith in both Ashwin’s versatility and Washington Sundar’s confidence. Sundar, in particular, has improved tremendously and could even be asked to bat higher in the order.

Referrals is another key aspect of the game. They can shift momentum, but only if used wisely. On a bouncy pitch, a length ball hitting the knee roll might go over the stumps, while a shorter ball hitting the same spot could hit the stumps. The captain must trust his fielders—those squares of the wicket can see the length better, while the bowler and wicketkeeper focus on the line. The captain should delegate the responsibility of providing unbiased input of the length to the fielders square of the wicket and the bowler and wicketkeeper the line of the delivery for referrals, ensuring the right call is made.

I’m looking forward to this series and the opportunity for the Indian team to bounce back after the recent loss to New Zealand. It’s time to leave that defeat behind and approach the challenge in Australia with an attacking mindset. Best of luck to the Indian team—true Indian cricket lovers everywhere are cheering for you!

The writer was part of India’s 1983 ODI World Cup-winning team

