Let’s extend civil behaviour to places we exercise in, too

CCTV grab from inside the gym shows the brawl taking place

A dispute over exercise equipment at a gym in Goregaon East escalated into violence, leading to a young architect being badly injured after he was beaten up by three other gym members. The accused were booked by the Vanrai police.

Our report cited the police as saying that things flared up when one member asked the victim for the exercise rope. When refused, things came to a head a fight began with three people allegedly assaulting one person. The victim was allegedly struck on the head with a rod. A gym trainer intervened and the man who was struck was taken to hospital.

Gym rage is becoming a bit like road rage, with members losing their cool and anger on the boil. What makes all this more dangerous is the fact that gyms have equipment lying around, barbells, bars, dumb bells, heavy ropes etc. all potentially lethal if they are used with an intent to injure.

Gym members must be accommodating and exercise with enough respect for space for each other. Even if there are arguments or things become uncomfortable dialogue is the best way to tackle this. Gyms can have senior trainers or a manager to intervene. They may need to call in the police, before the fracas gets out of control.

As more people work out in this environment, there will be bound to be reports about fights and controversies at gymnasiums. Gyms need complete records with identification, telephone contacts of their members. Perennial and habitual offenders who keep breaking the rules for any reason should be expelled after sufficient warning. There should be CCTV surveillance at the workout station. Gyms are part of our urban landscape now. A safe environment in the gym, also means control by members working out. In the end, exercise restraint and muscle.