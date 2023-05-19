Let’s not give our kids an adult pass before their time

Parents and guardians need to talk to children that they cannot drive or ride before a legal age and getting a licence

The Navghar police have booked a man for handing over his Scooty to his 16-year-old daughter. This 16-year-old had an accident, resulting in the death of her 12-year-old friend. The incident occurred on May 10 when the girls were riding in Mulund.

The 16-year-old girl rode the Scooty, while the 12 -year-old was riding pillion. They were riding along a road, when the Scooty skidded and the duo fell. The pillion rider died as a result of the fall.

It is baffling how a 16-year-old girl was allowed to ride a Scooty. This may not be a one-off, she may have ridden the vehicle before. Parents and guardians need to talk to children that they cannot drive or ride before a legal age and getting a licence.

Sometimes, one does see some very young-looking person on the rider’s seat of a two-wheeler, just taking the bike for a spin, maybe not on the main road where they may be spotted by a policeman, but, on a side road or an alley. A friend may be riding pillion with them, but sometimes, there may be an adult too, guiding the youngster about how to negotiate the stretches.

This may seem safe or look safe, but that is deceptive. Like this incident showed, the vehicle can skid and result in heinous injury or even fatalities like it happened here.

Keep a very close watch that below the legal age children do not ride or drive vehicles. They may seem very good, but it is illegal without a licence and that should be the bottom line.

Serious talks with children and definite boundaries in the home, with reference to this will help. In the end, children may not have the maturity to realise that this is not about their life, it is also about others. Treat this with the gravity it merits.