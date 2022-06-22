Let’s not put off that annual health check-up

While this is one aspect, what is important is that it highlights, Covid or not, it is vital that we in general get regular check-ups

As the pandemic rages on, changing contours mean that our responses and understanding of the virus continue to shift. A report in this paper stated that experts have suggested that public health authorities, while screening people for Covid, can also do full-body check-ups to look out for comorbidities.

Perhaps the one constant through the Coronavirus fight has been the fact that comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes and others complicate the battle against the disease.

We are seeing some tragic fatalities mostly in patients with comorbidities. It may be useful to conduct checks especially in slums and chawls while conducting RT-PCR tests, said one doctor in a report in this paper.

There are people who go for years without annual check-ups, complacent and sometimes lulled into a false sense of security about their bodies. Advice about the importance of check-ups, especially after a certain age, even if there are no red flags or triggers go happily unheeded.

These are the people who fall into different categories. One would be those who could not care too much about check-ups; they will go to the doctor and get ‘checked’ when they feel ill. The others claim there is no history of a certain condition in their family and so, they do not need check-ups. Yet, others are simply too lazy to do so, though they are fully aware they need to do so. Yet others operate on the premise, very often dangerous, that ignorance is bliss. What they do not know cannot hurt them.

The virus has been devastating, but it has taught us some lessons too, and timely health check-ups is one of them. Let us heed this vital take away.