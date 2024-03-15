Let’s not underestimate those who keep the city clean

The tribunal had directed the corporation to declare the 580 workers as permanent and extend all benefits to them

In a welfare state, cleanliness for one class of citizens cannot be achieved by engaging others in slavery, the Bombay High Court has said, in a report filed by Press Trust of India (PTI). It has directed the city civic body to declare 580 of its workers as permanent staff and extend benefits to them.

A single bench of Justice Milind Jadhav in the judgment in November 2023, made available on Thursday, noted the fundamental right of citizens to a clean environment cannot be achieved by subjugating the fundamental rights of the workers to basic human dignity.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the BMC challenging an order passed by the Industrial Tribunal directing it to create posts for 580 temporary workers. The tribunal had directed the corporation to declare the 580 workers as permanent and extend all benefits to them.

The workers’ union, ‘Kachara Vahatuk Shramik Sangh’, had sought the civic body to make the 580 members permanent. They carry out the work of cleaning public roads and collecting and transporting garbage.

It is time the civic body looks at some security and safeguards for these workers. Giving them a permanent post does mean giving them dignity too. It also leads to better work and greater discipline and productivity, as you know that your employer has your back, in a way.

Temporary equals living and working in stress and trepidation. One always has the sword hanging over you, when temporary. Stress mounts. Temporary also then equals to trepidation, as there is fear of losing the job overnight, with no backup or benefits.

This is a job, which by nature can lead to health problems. Riding in garbage trucks, picking up rubbish, sometimes even excreta etc. This imperils health and that is the reason benefits are needed. There is certainly a case made out for permanent jobs.