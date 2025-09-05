Shockingly, we also witness some inebriated people venturing into the sea

Lifeguards, guides and experts will be at our beaches as beloved Bappa is taken to the waters. We need to heed all instructions from authorities and desist from entering deep waters when advised. Respect rules even in shallow water. Selfie-seekers especially need to be extremely careful, as this can become a major distraction in the sea. Lifeguards have often despaired about selfie-seekers who are so engrossed in that picture that promises fame, that they fail to heed warnings and are oblivious to their surroundings.

Tomorrow, the city marks Visarjan , and Mumbai is gearing up for immersion day. Expect roads choked with devotees ready to pay last respects to Ganeshji. Along with this mobile audience, mandal volunteers will be accompanying idols to different water bodies. With all the activity on the Grand Trunk Road of Mumbai, safety has to be paramount.

Tomorrow, the city marks Visarjan, and Mumbai is gearing up for immersion day. Expect roads choked with devotees ready to pay last respects to Ganeshji. Along with this mobile audience, mandal volunteers will be accompanying idols to different water bodies. With all the activity on the Grand Trunk Road of Mumbai, safety has to be paramount.

Lifeguards, guides and experts will be at our beaches as beloved Bappa is taken to the waters. We need to heed all instructions from authorities and desist from entering deep waters when advised. Respect rules even in shallow water. Selfie-seekers especially need to be extremely careful, as this can become a major distraction in the sea. Lifeguards have often despaired about selfie-seekers who are so engrossed in that picture that promises fame, that they fail to heed warnings and are oblivious to their surroundings.

Shockingly, we also witness some inebriated people venturing into the sea. Alcohol and deep waters do not mix; they are a recipe for disaster. Keep discipline when moving towards immersion sites.

While our cops do a stellar job on Visarjan remember a rashly moving vehicle, or a pedestrian tearing across the main road is extremely dangerous given the challenging conditions on that day.

There are a number of artificial ponds placed at strategic locations in the city. Immerse small idols in these if told to do so. Artificial ponds are a value-added facility for the festival. Some of the ponds are small, so there may be a queue or some waiting for immersion. Adhere to the rules there, too.

Mumbai welcomes Bappa with great excitement and elation. There will be a tinge of sadness as we say our farewells, too. Yet, let that also be the day we are systematic and safe capping off 10 days and showing devotion with discipline are a great mix.