The Mumbai civic body said that it will deploy nearly 10,000 officials and staff, along with ambulances, lifeguards, floodlights, cranes, and control rooms to assist devotees

BMC has appealed to devotees to prefer artificial ponds for idol immersions. Representational Pic/File

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: BMC gears up for Anant Chaturdashi, sets up artificial ponds, lifeguards and medical aid facilities across Mumbai

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: BMC gears up for Anant Chaturdashi, sets up artificial ponds, lifeguards and medical aid facilities across Mumbai

According to the BMC, to ensure a smooth and safe farewell to Lord Ganesha, the BMC has set up 70 natural immersion spots and around 290 artificial ponds across Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC ) on Wednesday said that it has made extensive preparations across Mumbai city and suburbs for the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on Anant Chaturdashi which will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that it has made extensive preparations across Mumbai city and suburbs for the Ganesh Visarjan 2025 on Anant Chaturdashi which will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

According to the BMC, to ensure a smooth and safe farewell to Lord Ganesha, the BMC has set up 70 natural immersion spots and around 290 artificial ponds across Mumbai.

The civic body said that it will deploy nearly 10,000 officials and staff, along with ambulances, lifeguards, floodlights, cranes, and control rooms to assist devotees.

Furthermore, it has set up 1,175 steel plates on beaches to prevent vehicles from sinking in sand, 66 German rafts for immersing smaller idols, 2,178 lifeguards and 56 motorboats stationed at beaches, 594 Nirmalya Kalash and 307 vehicles to collect floral waste (Nirmalya), 245 control rooms and 129 watchtowers for coordination and safety, 42 cranes and 287 welcome booths set up at major sites, 236 first-aid centres and 115 ambulances on standby, 6,188 flood-lights and 138 searchlights for night visibility, 197 temporary toilets.

"The Mumbai Fire Brigade teams will be on stand by and ready for any emergency situation on Saturday," the officials said.

They said that the BMC has appealed to devotees to prefer artificial ponds for idol immersion to reduce the environmental impact and avoid overcrowding at natural water bodies.

The civic body said that a dedicated link on BMC’s website and QR codes help citizens locate the nearest artificial pond. Details are also available via BMC’s WhatsApp chatbot at 8999-22-8999.

Safety and health advisories-

- Avoid deep water immersion; trained staff is available to assist.

- Be cautious during high tide and low tide timings.

- Watch out for jellyfish and marine stings; first-aid teams are present at beaches.

- Do not spread or believe in rumours during the celebrations.

- Parents are advised to closely supervise children near water bodies.

What are the high tide timings on September 6, 2025-

- 11:09 am - 4.20 metres

- 11:17 pm - 3.87 metres

Low tide timings-

- 5:13 pm - 1.41 metres

- 5:06 am, the next day (September 7) - 0.69 metres

- 11:40 am, on September 7- 4.42 metres

"The BMC and Mumbai Police have urged citizens to celebrate peacefully, follow instructions, and stay alert, ensuring the grand farewell of Lord Ganesh is safe and eco-friendly," the officials said.