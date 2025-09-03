At Sangam in Anantnag, the Jhelum River neared the evacuation threshold, while at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, it was just a foot below flood level. Several bridges in South and North Kashmir are reported to have sustained damage due to rising waters

Damaged remains of the 4th Tawi Bridge after rain continues to lash parts of the city, in Jammu, Wednesday. Pic/PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired an emergency meeting to assess conditions and direct relief efforts.

The flood situation in Jammu and Kashmir deteriorated sharply on Wednesday as rivers and streams across the Union Territory flowed above danger levels, reported the IANS.

According to the news agency, by 1 pm, the Chenab, Tawi, Ravi, Basantar, and Ujh rivers in Jammu were reported to be above flood level. In the Kashmir Valley, the Jhelum, Vishow, Sindh, Sheshnag, and Lidder rivers and streams were approaching or exceeding danger marks.

At Sangam in Anantnag, the Jhelum River neared the evacuation threshold, while at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, it was just a foot below flood level. Several bridges in South and North Kashmir are reported to have sustained damage due to rising waters.

In Akhnoor, floodwaters from the Chenab submerged multiple villages. Officials used loudspeakers in Jammu city to urge residents to steer clear of the Tawi River, which was in spate.

During the review meeting, CM Abdullah instructed officials to intensify field operations, clear waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, evacuate at-risk populations, and provide immediate relief, as per the IANS.

Ministers Javed Rana and Satish Sharma updated him on the situation in Jammu, while Health Minister Sakina Itoo and advisor Nasir Sogami provided information from Kashmir. The Chief Minister appealed to citizens to heed official advisories and stay away from vulnerable locations.

Several key routes, including the Srinagar-Jammu highway, Mughal Road, and Sinthan Pass, remained closed. Panic buying was reported across the Valley due to disruptions in the supply of essential items.

Train services in the Jammu region remain significantly affected. Heavy rainfall and flash floods have damaged the Pathankot-Jammu railway line, causing major disruption. The Northern Railway cancelled 68 trains to and from Jammu and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra stations until 30 September, although 24 services are being gradually reinstated, according to the IANS.

Rail traffic has now been suspended for over a week due to breaches and track misalignments. Many passengers, including Vaishno Devi pilgrims, have been stranded.

To ease congestion, special shuttle services have been introduced between Jammu Tawi and Katra, with long-distance trains such as Jammu Tawi-Kolkata and Katra-New Delhi also resuming.

Four trains have been deployed on the Jammu-Katra section from 1 to 15 September. Restored services include the Sampark Kranti, Sealdah Express, Kantri Express, Trivandrum Express, and the Vande Bharat Express, set to resume on 7 September.

To date, 5,784 stranded passengers have been transported via seven special trains for their onward journeys. However, full restoration of normal rail operations may take weeks.

All schools and colleges in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions were ordered shut for the day as a precaution.

The Meteorological Department forecast gradual improvement in weather conditions from Wednesday evening.

(with IANS inputs)