Amid the intense weather situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the state legislative assembly on Thursday suspended all its committee meetings till September 5 in view of the inclement weather, PTI reported.

Jammu and Kashmir has been reeling under heavy rainfall for days, triggering flash floods and landslides at several places.

In an official communique, the Assembly Secretariat said that all meetings of House Committees, including Financial Committees and other committees, are postponed or cancelled in light of the adverse weather conditions, PTI reported.

The secretariat also said, “Since the administration is fully engaged in tackling the emergent situation, it has been decided to defer all scheduled meetings till September 5."

For the past few days, the weather situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been devastating. The incessant rainfall has created several hurdles for tourists and local residents.

The unfavourable weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir caused severe flooding, particularly in the Jammu region, which ultimately paused the proceedings of the state assembly.

A portion of the road along the fourth Tawi bridge has also been washed away in the floods, disrupting the traffic movement across the state, reported ANI.

The residents of Jammu have reported that approximately 35 houses and six shops were affected by the floods in the Belicharana area.

On Tuesday, a devastating landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi temple in Reasi district due to heavy rainfall. While more than 30 people were killed in the incident, 20 others have suffered injuries. The disaster struck around 3 pm, triggered by heavy rainfall, near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.

Meanwhile, while warning about the weather conditions in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated, “There will be a significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Jammu and Kashmir from today. However, isolated heavy rainfall spells are likely to continue over Northwest India during the next 6-7 days."

Earlier, the Indian Army has carried out multiple rescue operations, evacuating 715 people, including government employees and personnel from the BSF and CRPF, who were trapped in flash floods in Jammu and Pathankot sectors, officials said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Thirteen flood relief and rescue columns were deployed in response to the severe flooding, the Defence PRO said. “These columns are working tirelessly in challenging weather to save lives,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)