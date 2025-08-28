Jammu and Kashmir has been hit by heavy to very heavy rainfall, leading to floods, landslides, and widespread damage. The Tawi River is flowing above danger levels, washing away roads and disrupting traffic. Over 35 houses and shops in Jammu have been damaged, while Bhaderwah and Reasi districts report severe destruction and loss of lives.

Residents inspect debris strewn near their homes along the banks of the overflowing Tawi river after heavy rains induced floods in Jammu. (Pic/PTI)

Since the last few days, the weather situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been devastating. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been lashing the northern part of India, creating huge chaos among the tourists and the local residents. The unfavourable weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir caused severe flooding, particularly in the Jammu region.

Since the last few days, the weather situation in Jammu and Kashmir has been devastating. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been lashing the northern part of India, creating huge chaos among the tourists and the local residents. The unfavourable weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir caused severe flooding, particularly in the Jammu region.

Following extremely heavy rainfall, the Tawi River is flowing way above the danger mark, creating a flood-like situation. The floodwaters in Jammu and Kashmir have damaged several houses and shops in the area.

As reported by news agency ANI, a portion of the road along the fourth Tawi bridge has also been washed away in the floods, disrupting the traffic movement across the state.

The local residents of Jammu have reported that approximately 35 houses and 6 shops were affected by the floods in the Belicharana area of Jammu.

As per the reports, several houses have also been damaged in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district due to flash floods and heavy rainfall in the region. While the residents of Bhaderwah have been moved to safer places in the aftermath of the flash floods, the condition across the state remains alarming.

While speaking to the media, one of the residents of Bhaderwah, Ganesh, stated that “His entire house had been damaged after debris fell on it.”

He further stated that "a loud sound was heard at around 2:30-3 AM. After a while, a lot of debris came down, and everything in our house was damaged. We somehow saved our lives. My entire house is damaged. We are staying at someone else's house now..." as cited by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the water level of the River Jhelum has also risen in Srinagar following incessant rainfall in the region.

According to the IMD, “there will be a significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Jammu and Kashmir from today. However, isolated heavy rainfall spells are likely to continue over Northwest India during the next 6-7 days,” as cited by news agency ANI.

Apart from this, the Jammu area has also been very severely affected. A devastating landslide occurred near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra due to heavy rainfall. Moreover, Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district claimed more than 30 lives and injured 20 others. The disaster struck on Tuesday afternoon, around 3 pm, when heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, about halfway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine.



(With inputs from ANI)