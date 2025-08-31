At least four people were killed and one reported missing after a cloudburst struck Rajgarh in Ramban district, Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army, JK Police, CRPF, SDRF, and QRT teams have launched rescue operations in the affected Jammu and Kashmir floods.

As reported by the news agency ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta, rushed to the site on Sunday. The team was accompanied by personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Quick Response Team (QRT).

With parts of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing intensified spells of rain over the last few weeks, the Indian Army, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, UTDRF, and other rescue teams, launched rescue operations on Sunday. The rescue operation was launched just after a cloudburst hit Rajgarh Tehsil in the Ramban district. The Rajgarh district in Jammu and Kashmir was already affected because of the flash floods. Addressing the situation, an official statement added that multiple locations have been destroyed, and four bodies have been recovered so far.

DC Khan personally oversaw the ongoing rescue and relief operations, with the district administration maintaining a high level of alertness to make sure that all the rescue operations are conducted with utmost perfection.

The official, while highlighting the incident, said that “at least four people were killed and one was reported missing after a cloudburst hit the Rajgarh area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday,” as cited by news agency ANI.

Moreover, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also expressed condolences to the bereaved families who lost their lives in a cloudburst and landslide following heavy rainfall in Ramban and Reasi districts.

The LG, Manoj Sinha, spoke with the officials to assess the situation and stated that all possible assistance was being provided to the victims.

While addressing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, posting on social media platform X, the Office of the Lt. Governor of J-K wrote, "Anguished by the cloudburst & rain-triggered landslides in Reasi and Ramban. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to senior officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected."

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Doda district, Gandoh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arun Kumar Badyal said that continuous heavy rainfall led to flash floods across multiple locations.

The Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir further addressed that, "There was continuous heavy rainfall due to which there were flash floods at a lot of places. Several teams are trying to open all the roads. Hundreds of houses have been damaged, some severely, some partially damaged. DC is continuously taking reports from me. All teams are working on a war footing. Our teams are engaged in providing food supplies to the families who have been relocated," as cited by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)