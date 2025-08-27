Thirteen flood relief and rescue columns were deployed in response to the severe flooding, the Defence PRO said. “These columns are working tirelessly in challenging weather to save lives,” he added

Relief and rescue operation underway following flash floods in Jammu and Pathankot regions. PIC/PTI

Army evacuates more than 700 people trapped in flash floods in Jammu, Pathankot

The Indian Army has carried out multiple rescue operations, evacuating 715 people, including government employees and personnel from the BSF and CRPF, who were trapped in flash floods in Jammu and Pathankot sectors, officials said on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Coordinated efforts with the civil administration have so far resulted in the evacuation of 635 citizens, including 12 BSF and 22 CRPF personnel, he said.

“The Army remains committed to providing all necessary assistance to ensure citizen safety during this crisis,” the spokesperson added.

The floods, caused by relentless rainfall, submerged vast areas, disrupting normal life. In the Makwal area, a flood relief column from the White Knight Corps rescued stranded BSF personnel despite adverse conditions, PTI reported. Engineer troops used all available resources to navigate strong currents, evacuating nine civilians, including children, to safety.

In a joint operation, Army and Air Force helicopters rescued 60 employees of the Punjab government’s Water Resources Department stranded at Madhopur Headworks on the barrage after the surging Ravi river cut off access. The personnel had been marooned until aerial efforts ensured their safe evacuation.

The sudden collapse of a section of the Kashmir Canal gate in Lakhanpur also left several people stranded as floodwaters surged, reported PTI.

Around 100 civilians, including children, took shelter in Kandoli Mata Mandir at Nagrota. Troops of the White Knight Corps provided food, medical assistance, and security to those affected.

“Always ready in the service of the nation,” the Army said in a statement.

Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, authorities on alert

The water level of the Yamuna River at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 205.35 metres on Wednesday at 8 pm, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, officials said.

The river had been steadily rising since morning and remained above the warning level of 204.50 metres for the second consecutive day. The Central Water Commission (CWC) had issued a flood warning on Tuesday evening, indicating that the river was likely to cross the danger mark by Wednesday evening.

The CWC has advised authorities to closely monitor water levels, alert residents living near embankments, and arrange for evacuation to safer areas if required.

At 9 am on Wednesday, the Yamuna’s level stood at 204.61 metres. Officials said evacuation procedures would commence if the river reaches 206 metres. The Old Railway Bridge is a key observation point for tracking the river’s flow and assessing potential flood risks.

(With PTI inputs)