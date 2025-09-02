Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri; predicts rains in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar

Updated on: 02 September,2025 02:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In a nowcast alert issued at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, the weather department said that  Light spells of rain very likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Nashik district in the next 3 hours

IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri; predicts rains in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar

According to the IMD, moderate rains were likely in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Representational Pic/File

IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri; predicts rains in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra and predicted rains in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

According to the IMD, moderate rains were likely in parts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

"Heavy to very heavy rains were likely in parts of Ratnagiri," the IMD said.


In a nowcast alert issued at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, the weather department said that  Light spells of rain very likely in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune and Nashik district in the next 3 hours.

Earlier, in the morning, the IMD had stated that Mumbai was likely to see a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday, with moderate rain forecast for the city and suburbs, according to the weather bureau.

Tidal activity will remain moderate, with a low tide of 1.61 metres expected at 2.35 pm, followed by a high tide of 2.70 metres at 6.46 pm. For Wednesday, a low tide of 1.61 metres is predicted at 1.46 am, while a high tide of 3.38 metres is expected at 9.22 am.

Civic authorities have advised residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious during high-tide hours in case of heavy rain coinciding with sea water inflow.

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.78 per cent.

As per the BMC on Tuesday (September 2), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 14,00,806 million litres, which amounts to 96.78 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Among individual reservoirs, Modak Sagar, Vehar, and Tulsi have reported 100 per cent storage, with all three lakes already overflowing in August. Tansa and Middle Vaitarna are at 98.6 per cent and 98.9 per cent, respectively, while Upper Vaitarna is at 97.8 per cent. Bhatsa, the largest contributor to Mumbai’s water supply, stands at 94.8 per cent of its capacity.

The report noted a cumulative rainfall of 2,451 mm at the Bhandup complex this season, with Modak Sagar receiving the highest rainfall of 3,103 mm, followed by Tulsi at 3,607 mm. Vehar recorded 2,306 mm, and Tansa 2,793 mm.

