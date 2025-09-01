According to the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded 107 per cent of the average monsoon quota by August 30, which was 56.84 per cent until August 1

The month of August far exceeded the annual average rainfall expected in Mumbai in this duration, with 1173 mm of rainfall recorded in the Santacruz observatory and 680.2 mm of rainfall in the Colaba observatory.

According to the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Santacruz observatory recorded 107 per cent of the average monsoon quota by August 30, which was 56.84 per cent until August 1. The Colaba observatory recorded 79.05 per cent of rain between till August 30 in contrast to 46.58 per cent of rain in August. This is the highest amount of rainfall recorded in August since 2020. In 2020, the average annual rainfall recorded in Santacruz was 1248 mm, and in Colaba, it was 1134.5 mm.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Department, Mumbai receives an average annual rainfall of 2639 mm (as per data of the last 10 years). The Colaba observatory records an average of 2361 mm of rainfall every monsoon, of which approximately one-third is recorded in the month of July and one-fifth is recorded in August. Effectively, July is considered the wettest month of the monsoon season for Mumbai.

“This year, extreme rainfall was seen in the city between August 17 and 19. On August 19, the island city and eastern suburbs received 300 mm of rainfall, whereas the western suburbs received 361 mm. This is the highest in so many hours since 2017, when the city had received 420 mm of rainfall. On the morning of August 19, in just six hours, Mumbai received 200 mm of rainfall,” said an official.

This data is compiled by mid-day from Flood Preparedness Guidelines 2025.

2639 mm

Average annual rainfall city receives

Santacruz observatory

Total till August 30, 2025:

2491.9 mm — 107.4%

Annual average: 2319 mm

Colaba observatory

Total till August 30, 2025:

1656 mm — 79.07%

Annual average: 2095 mm