Milind Deora writes to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on concerns; roadmap, strategy discussed at Colaba garden meet; the jetty issue has been simmering in the south Mumbai pocket, with protest movements gathering traction recently and numerous associations, groups joining in to oppose the project—using both online and offline space to do so

Strategy chalked out at the meeting yesterday. Pics/Dweep Bane

Milind Deora, Rajya Sabha member, has written in to the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with reference to concerns of locals about a jetty coming up at Colaba between the Gateway of India and Radio Club. The jetty issue has been simmering in the south Mumbai pocket, with protest movements gathering traction recently and numerous associations, groups joining in to oppose the project—using both online and offline space to do so.

The letter

Deora’s letter addressed to Shinde, dated April 8 begins with the subject line: ‘Request for shifting the proposed jetty from Gateway of India to Ferry Wharf or Ballard Estate’ Excerpts from the one-page communication said: “I am writing to bring your attention to a matter of concern raised by local stakeholders and citizens regarding the location of the newly proposed jetty between the Radio Club and Gateway of India.”



Animated exchanges at the meet in a Colaba garden

The second paragraph focused on the location specifically. “While the initiative to enhance water transport infrastructure is much appreciated and certainly aligned with the city’s development needs, the specific location currently under consideration may pose significant challenges. The Gateway of India is already a high-footfall tourist destination, and the addition of a new jetty in this immediate vicinity could lead to considerable congestion, safety concerns, and general inconvenience to both tourists and local residents.”

Deora’s letter cites “constant crowd movement in that area.” It adds that it would be worth considering “alternative and more suitable locations such as Ferry Wharf (Bhaucha Dhakka) or Ballard Estate, both of which are better equipped to handle maritime activities and traffic with comparatively less disruption to the public.” The communication ends with, “This slight shift in planning would help in maintaining the sanctity and accessibility of the historic Gateway of India, while also ensuring smooth and efficient operations of the new jetty.”

Deora signed off with the confidence that under Shinde’s leadership, “the most balanced and practical decision will be taken in the interest of all stakeholders”. Deora, when asked about the letter, stated, “This letter was to apprise the deputy CM about challenges in the area and why there are huge concerns about the project. I would like a meeting with citizens, Shinde-ji, myself and Nitesh Rane, Maharashtra minister of ports development.”

The strategy

Late on Sunday morning, a group of Colaba residents met at a garden to discuss the roadmap for their ‘no to jetty’ protest. There were a number of suggestions/objections at the interactive meet, with Colaba activist Subhash Motwani stating at the outset, “This meeting is not about any political party. It is of the residents, by the residents and for the residents.” This was important and drew cheers. There are accusations that the protest movement and sentiment against the jetty is being whipped up by politically motivated persons. There were suggestions like putting up banners in high-visibility places in Colaba citing stop jetty work. Locals said car stickers may work too. Peaceful protests just within housing society boundaries were discussed. Though the locals did touch upon the other hot-button topic of illegal hawkers in Colaba, some residents claimed it would be wiser to keep the spotlight on the no jetty movement.

Advocate Sunil Panday, at the meeting which saw some animated exchanges, stated, “Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar who is a Colaba MLA must use his veto power to stop the project.” Advocate Prerak Choudhary said, “A writ petition is to be filed but certain documents are awaited.” He said in a lighter vein, “Like in Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket, so in the courtroom… timing and placement are everything.” Colaba’s Indian Protest League (IPL), over to you!