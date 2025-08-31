Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Lake levels rise to 96.27 per cent in seven reservoirs

Mumbai rains: Lake levels rise to 96.27 per cent in seven reservoirs

Updated on: 31 August,2025 09:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

As per the BMC on Sunday (August 31), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,93,408 million litres, which amounts to 96.27 per cent of their total capacity

Representational Image

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 96.27 per cent.

As per the BMC on Sunday (August 31), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,93,408 million litres, which amounts to 96.27 per cent of their total capacity.



The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.


Of these, Tansa has 98.69 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 100 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 96.01 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 97.03 per cent, Bhatsa 94.76 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.

Meanwhile, the city is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate spells of rain across Mumbai and its suburbs today, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD).

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 29.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.6 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

Tidal activity is expected to remain significant, with a high tide of 3.08 metres forecast at 4.05 pm. today. Tomorrow morning, a slightly higher tide of 3.12 metres is expected at 5.45 am. Low tide levels will be recorded at 10.05 am at 2.53 metres and again at 10.32 pm at 1.60 metres.

Meanwhile, rainfall recorded over the 24-hour period from 8.00 am on August 30 to 8.00 am on August 31 indicates light showers in most parts of the city. The island city received 4.73 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs recorded 3.70 mm and the western suburbs 4.37 mm.

