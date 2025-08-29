In a nowcast alert that was issued at 4 pm on Friday, the IMD stated that there was also high possibility of thunder, lightning, and gusty winds in some areas

After a brief break earlier this week, Mumbai on Friday continued to experience heavy rainfall.

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad as heavy rains lash parts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert for Mumbai , Thane, Raigad and some other parts of Maharashtra as heavy rains lashed in several districts in state.

After a brief break earlier this week, Mumbai on Friday continued to experience heavy rainfall.

"There is a cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and neighbourhood in the mid and upper levels due to the north westward movement of the system there is an increase in the rainfall along the Konkan belt too," said an IMD Mumbai official.

According to the weather department, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Sindhudurg districts were likely to experience heavy rainfall in the coming hours.

Apart from Mumbai, an orange alert was issued for Thane, Raigad, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra by the IMD.

The weather department has asked predicted moderate to intense rain showers over the next few hours and requested the citizens to stay cautious.

Officials have advised residents to take necessary precautions, especially in low-lying regions during heavy rains.

"People are also advised to avoid stepping out unnecessarily, secure loose outdoor items, and stay away from open fields or trees during thunderstorms," said the officials.

The IMD predicted that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" was also likely for several other parts of Maharashtra, including Konkan and its adjoining regions.

The IMD said that Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada was likely to witness heavy rainfall activity which was expected to continue till August 30.

The weather department said that On August 29 and 30, very heavy rain is likely over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada. In the last 24 hours, isolated extremely heavy rainfall of over 21 cm was recorded in some areas of Marathwada.

The IMD has warned of intense rainfall over the next seven days in many parts of West India, including Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, with light to moderate rain likely in most areas throughout the week.

"An upper air cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and surrounding regions, combined with other active monsoon systems, is enhancing rainfall activity across Maharashtra," the IMD said.