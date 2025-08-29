Maharashtra Vahatuk Sena of the Shiv Sena (UBT) state secretary Intekhab Farooqi, who witnessed the incident, quickly informed the fire brigade. Emergency responders reached the site on time and cleared the road to ensure traffic movement

After a brief break, Mumbai on Friday experienced heavy rainfall. Pic/Special Arrangement by Samiullah Khan

One injured after tree falls on auto rickshaw in Andheri East amid heavy rains in Mumbai

An auto rickshaw driver was injured after an old tree fell on his vehicle in Andheri East area of Mumbai amid heavy rains in the city.

A tree over 50 years old fell during heavy rainfall in Bhavani Nagar, Andheri East, on Friday afternoon.

The tree collapsed near Lotus Society and landed on a parked rickshaw, causing major damage.

The incident occurred due to continuous rainfall in the city, which has weakened many trees and structures.

According to witnesses, the auto rickshaw was completely crushed under the weight of the fallen tree.

“The rickshaw driver received minor injuries and was treated nearby. Thankfully, no one else was harmed,” said Farooqi.

The weather department issued an orange alert for Mumbai as the city witnessed heavy rains on Friday.