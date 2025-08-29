Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Updated on: 29 August,2025 04:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The weather department said that On August 29 and 30, very heavy rain is likely over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada. In the last 24 hours, isolated extremely heavy rainfall of over 21 cm was recorded in some areas of Marathwada

After a brief break earlier this week, Mumbai on Friday morning witnessed heavy downpour. File Pic

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a "heavy to very heavy rainfall" warning for several parts of Maharashtra, including Konkan and its adjoining regions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a "heavy to very heavy rainfall" warning for several parts of Maharashtra, including Konkan and its adjoining regions.

The IMD said that Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada was likely to witness heavy rainfall activity which was expected to continue till August 30.



After a brief break earlier this week, Mumbai on Friday morning witnessed heavy downpour. 


The weather department said that On August 29 and 30, very heavy rain is likely over the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada. In the last 24 hours, isolated extremely heavy rainfall of over 21 cm was recorded in some areas of Marathwada.

The IMD has warned of intense rainfall over the next seven days in many parts of West India, including Konkan, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra, with light to moderate rain likely in most areas throughout the week.

"An upper air cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha and surrounding regions, combined with other active monsoon systems, is enhancing rainfall activity across Maharashtra," the IMD said.

It said that the fishermen are advised not to venture into the following from August 29 to September 3, 2025 to the following areas-

Arabian Sea: Along and off the Somalia, Oman coasts and adjoining sea areas; over most parts of central Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of southwest Arabian Sea on 29th August to 03rd September; over Lakshadweep, Comorin areas during 29th August; along and off south Gujarat coast on 29th August & during 31st August to 03rd September; along and off Konkan, Goa coasts on 29th August & during 31st August to 03rd September, Karnataka coasts during 29th August to 01st September; along and off Kerala coast during 29th August.

Bay of Bengal: Off north Andhra Pradesh coasts during 29th to 31st August; along and off north & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during 31st August to 03rd September; over most parts of central & south Bay of Bengal on 29th August & during 31st August to 03rd September; most parts of westcentral, southwest Bay of Bengal, adjoining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal on 30th August; Over Gulf of Mannar during 29th August to 03rd September and over
Andaman Sea during 31st August to 03rd September.

