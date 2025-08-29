The incident took place at the Gulab Baba Society in Parerawadi of Sakinaka at around 3:40 pm, officials said, adding that the woman was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared dead

A 45-year-old woman died after a portion of a retaining wall collapsed onto a ground-plus-one structure in Parerawadi area of Sakinaka amid heavy rains in Mumbai, civic officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at the Gulab Baba Society in Parerawadi of Sakinaka at around 3:40 pm, they said.

The wall collapse was reported to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) following which the emergency services, including the fire brigade, police, BMC ward staff, and a 108 ambulance, were immediately rushed to the site.

The local residents had rushed the seriously injured woman to a private hospital where she was declared dead.

"The woman was identified as Mangala Gaonkar. She was shifted to nearby Xzone hospital. Unfortunately, she was declared brought dead by the attending doctor," said an official, adding that no other injuries or fatalities were reported due to the incident.