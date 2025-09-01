IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh. Property damage and death occurred due to heavy rainfall. DDMA reports disruption of power and water supply in several parts of Shimla city. Residents have shifted to a safer place as weather department has forecasted continuous rainfall in those regions

The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the following districts of Himachal Pradesh: Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, and Shimla.

The Meteorological Department of Himachal Pradesh issued an alert on Monday for heavy rains in the next six hours in several parts of the state.

The Meteorological Department of Himachal Pradesh issued an alert on Monday for heavy rains in the next six hours in several parts of the state.

The IMD has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in the following districts of Himachal Pradesh: Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, and Shimla.

Earlier today, three people died in Shimla district due to continuous heavy rains in the region for the past 24 hours, which has led to damage to property and disruption in essential services.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Shimla, the fatalities were reported from Junga tehsil and Kotkhai subdivision. In Junga, Virender Kumar (35) and his 10-year-old daughter were killed when a massive landslide buried their house along with their cattle. His wife survived as she was outside at the time. Roads in the area remain blocked due to debris.

In Kotkhai's Chol village, an elderly woman, Kalavati, died early on Monday morning when a landslide behind her house caused it to collapse. Locals tried to rescue her from the debris, but she succumbed to her injuries.

The DDMA stated that landslides have also affected several parts of Shimla city, disrupting power and water supplies.

In Rohru subdivision, heavy rainfall triggered a landslide in Dayar Moli village, putting three houses at risk. Four families belonging to Kuldeep, Sandeep, Pradeep, and Sonfu Ram were evacuated to safer locations. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramesh Dhamotra said that two cowsheds were buried, trapping two cows and one sheep. Rising water levels in the Shikdi rivulet have added to residents' fears.

The DDMA has urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert, as the weather department has forecast continued rainfall in the region.

The monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh since June 20 has claimed 320 lives, with 166 deaths caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other calamities, and 154 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.