Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that rehabilitating people affected by incessant rains and flash floods in the state was a challenge for the government, but it would be overcome with the support of the people.

The CM noted that due to the present government’s pre-emptive measures, the loss of human lives was comparatively less than the devastation witnessed in 2023.

Sukhu conducted an aerial survey of Bharmour, Manimahesh, and other disaster-hit areas in Chamba district, as well as Fatehpur and Mand in Indora, Kangra district, following the release of excess water from Pong Dam, a release said.

He also held a meeting with the Chamba district administration at NHPC Bhawan, Karian, directing officials to expedite relief and rescue operations, reported ANI. He directed officers to ensure adequate arrangements for food, water, shelter, and other essential amenities for those stranded.

Roads in Manali district were damaged due to flash floods and heavy rainfall, with locals and taxi drivers urging urgent repairs or alternative routes.

Naresh Ratan, a taxi driver, said, “When heavy rain occurs, this road always gets heavily damaged and needs to be rebuilt. The government has tried to do everything, but heavy rain and cloud bursts have been happening frequently over the last three years. The administration is attempting to rebuild connectivity again, but they have not been successful.”

Another taxi driver, Ram Sukhvinder Parmar, said his car had been stuck in a tunnel previously and was stranded again.

“Road is now completely damaged. The entire road up to Mandi is damaged. The administration is working slowly to rebuild the road due to the rain. There are also many tourists here. The government should make an effort to repair this road soon,” he said.

The Kullu-Manali National Highway (NH-21) suffered heavy damage near Kullu’s Raison following heavy rainfall in the region, reported ANI.

Vegetable supplier Ashish Sharma said, “The flood that came in the Beas River on August 26 destroyed the road here, after which we faced many difficulties in transporting items. To get vegetables, we had to travel 2 km and also hire extra labour, which made the vegetables very costly. As we cannot increase the price of vegetables, we request the administration to remake this road as soon as possible.”

On Friday, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said it had launched urgent restoration work on the Kiratpur-Pandoh-Kullu-Manali section of NH-21 after severe floods, cloudbursts, and flash floods damaged key stretches, cutting off road connectivity to the tourist town of Manali.

According to a press release from NHAI’s Regional Office in Shimla, Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav held a review meeting with senior officials and field engineers to assess the damage and plan immediate restoration measures.

The release said 10 locations on the Kullu-Manali section had been “completely washed away” and five more had suffered partial damage due to “torrent rains and floods,” disrupting the main highway link. NHAI said it was “actively working to ensure quick recovery and to minimise further impact on travel and commerce in these vulnerable areas.”

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued warnings for more rain and possible cloudbursts over the next 48 hours, raising concerns about further landslides, flash floods, and road blockages in hilly districts including Kullu, Mandi, and Kinnaur, reported ANI.

