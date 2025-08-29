Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Ganeshotsav 2025: Inside Mumbai’s Ganesha kitchens serving lakhs of devotees
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach
Ganeshotsav 2025: Now digitally track visarjan sites in Kalyan-Dombivli
As Marathas rally for quota, OBC leaders threaten to hit the streets
Swift action helps Mumbai Police foil two extortion rackets
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Himachal Pradesh Heavy rains disrupt 524 roads 1230 electricity transformers hit

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains disrupt 524 roads, 1230 electricity transformers hit

Updated on: 29 August,2025 11:26 AM IST  |  Shimla
ANI |

Top

Rescue and relief operations remain in full swing, especially in Chamba district, where 7,000-8,000 pilgrims undertaking the Manimahesh Yatra were stranded earlier this week

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains disrupt 524 roads, 1230 electricity transformers hit

People gather near a house after it was partially washed in the Beas river flowing in spate due to heavy rainfall, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains disrupt 524 roads, 1230 electricity transformers hit
x
00:00

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of the ongoing monsoon season, with 524 roads, including two national highways, blocked, 1,230 electricity distribution transformers disrupted, and 416 water supply schemes rendered non-functional as of Thursday evening, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of the ongoing monsoon season, with 524 roads, including two national highways, blocked, 1,230 electricity distribution transformers disrupted, and 416 water supply schemes rendered non-functional as of Thursday evening, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Rescue and relief operations remain in full swing, especially in Chamba district, where 7,000-8,000 pilgrims undertaking the Manimahesh Yatra were stranded earlier this week. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said more than 3,000 pilgrims had been rescued so far, with four helicopters stationed in Chamba and others deployed in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti for emergency evacuations. "The situation is under control. People should not panic or believe in rumours," he said, cautioning that helicopter sorties depend on weather conditions.



Himachal Pradesh has suffered 312 deaths since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, with 160 fatalities linked to rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-triggered incidents, and 152 deaths in road accidents, according to the SDMA. Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania convened a high-level meeting with officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and state departments to coordinate road restoration and ensure proper maintenance of four-lane projects.


"Hill states have unique challenges; a separate policy is needed to balance development and nature," Pathania said, adding that his home district, Chamba, had suffered extensive damage and that he would personally visit the area. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has also left for Chamba to oversee relief efforts. Officials said the state government may seek additional central assistance if the situation persists.

The SDMA report underlines that restoring blocked roads, reactivating disrupted power lines, and reinstating water supply schemes remain the top administrative priorities as the state battles one of its worst monsoon spells in recent years.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

himachal pradesh shimla monsoon season national highway highway India news national news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK