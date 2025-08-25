Breaking News
Himachal Pradesh floods: Death toll rises to 303 amid intense spells of rain and landslides

Updated on: 25 August,2025 01:11 PM IST  |  Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under heavy monsoon rains, with the death toll rising to 303 due to landslides, flash floods, and rain-related accidents. Over 625 roads, including key national highways, remain blocked, while electricity and water supply have been severely disrupted, leaving several districts cut off.

Himachal Pradesh floods: Death toll rises to 303 amid intense spells of rain and landslides

A vehicle being lifted from the debris of a damaged road after heavy rainfall, in Kullu district. Pic/PTI

Heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh continue to create havoc. Intense spells of rain and landslides in the state have caused large-scale damage to infrastructure and disrupted essential services across the state, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

As reported by news agency ANI, Himachal Pradesh SDMA stated that 625 roads, including three national highways (NH-03, NH-154, NH-305), remain blocked. Himachal Pradesh SDMA also stated that the power supply has been hit with 1,533 electricity distribution transformers out of service. While 168 water supply schemes stand disrupted as of Monday morning, the situation in the state remains alarming. 



Extreme weather conditions have already claimed human lives across the states; the cumulative monsoon death toll in the state since June 20 has now climbed to 303.


Addressing the concerning situation in the state, the Himachal Pradesh SDMA stated that, “Out of the 303 deaths, 155 deaths were rain-related, caused by landslides, flash floods, and other weather-triggered incidents, while 148 fatalities occurred in road accidents during the rainy season,” as cited by news agency ANI. 

The worst-hit districts in terms of road closures include Mandi (319 roads), Kullu (101), and Chamba (82). National highways NH-03 and NH-154 were reported closed in Mandi, while NH-305 remained blocked in Kullu.

Another district that was observed concerning damage is Solan. Solan has reported 446 transformer disruptions, followed by Chamba (409) and Kullu (160). Moreover, water supply disruptions were also significant in Chamba and Mandi (36 schemes each) and Shimla (32 schemes), making the lives of people a lot more challenging. 

Officials have highlighted that “Heavy rainfall, compounded by ongoing landslides and debris flow, continues to hamper restoration work. Many interior roads and remote villages remain cut off, forcing authorities to press into service both state machinery and local resources for clearance and relief operations,” as cited by news agency ANI. 

Taking note of the dangerous situation in the state, SDMA has urged residents, especially in vulnerable hilly areas, to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel, as intermittent rain is forecast to continue in several districts.

(With inputs from ANI)

