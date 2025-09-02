In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “IndiGo flight 6E 812 operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on 2nd September encountered a bird strike shortly after departure. As a precaution, the pilots chose to return and the aircraft landed safely at Nagpur airport”

The aircraft, carrying between 160 and 165 passengers, landed safely back at Nagpur airport as a precautionary measure. Representational Pic/File/iStock

The aircraft, carrying between 160 and 165 passengers, landed safely back at Nagpur airport as a precautionary measure.

An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Kolkata was forced to return shortly after take-off on Tuesday morning due to a bird strike, a senior airport official said, reported the PTI.

The flight has since been cancelled, the official added.

“Due to the requirement for thorough inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day. To minimise inconvenience to our customers, we offered refreshments, alternative travel arrangements and/or a full refund where preferred,” the spokesperson added, the news agency reported.

In an another incident, last week, a Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Surat with around 150 passengers on board was diverted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat due to some technical issue mid-air on Thursday, an airport official said, reported the PTI.

The flight, which took off from Surat airport at around 9.30 am, safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad at around 11 am after it was diverted, the official said.

IndiGo later arranged another flight for the passengers, he said.

"Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Surat-Dubai IndiGo flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. It safely landed at the airport at around 11.40 am with nearly 150 passengers. It was not an emergency landing," the official of the SVPI airport said, according to the PTI.

"IndiGo arranged another aircraft for the passengers. That flight took off for Dubai around 1.45 pm. The plane that was diverted and landed here is now being inspected by aircraft engineers," he added.

The replacement flight took off from Ahmedabad around 1:45 p.m. and later landed in Dubai at 1:35 pm local time, reported the IANS.

In a statement, IndiGo had said, “Flight 6E 1507, operating from Surat to Dubai, made a precautionary landing in Ahmedabad due to a technical snag. While the aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks, another plane was arranged to ensure passengers reached their destination.”

“We regret the inconvenience caused and provided meals and refreshments during the wait. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and crew remain our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

(with PTI inputs)