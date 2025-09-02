Breaking News
Maratha Morcha: Manoj Jarange declares ‘victory’ for protesters as state issues GR on quota
IMD issues orange alert for Ratnagiri, predicts rains in Mumbai and Thane
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 507 Ganpati idols immersed till 3 pm on 7th day of festival in Mumbai
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike
Maratha Morcha: BMC deploys over 1,000 workers for cleanliness drive
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Kolkata bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike

Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike

Updated on: 02 September,2025 03:42 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “IndiGo flight 6E 812 operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on 2nd September encountered a bird strike shortly after departure. As a precaution, the pilots chose to return and the aircraft landed safely at Nagpur airport”

Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike

The aircraft, carrying between 160 and 165 passengers, landed safely back at Nagpur airport as a precautionary measure. Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returns to Nagpur after bird strike
x
00:00

An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Kolkata was forced to return shortly after take-off on Tuesday morning due to a bird strike, a senior airport official said, reported the PTI.

The aircraft, carrying between 160 and 165 passengers, landed safely back at Nagpur airport as a precautionary measure.

An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Kolkata was forced to return shortly after take-off on Tuesday morning due to a bird strike, a senior airport official said, reported the PTI.

The aircraft, carrying between 160 and 165 passengers, landed safely back at Nagpur airport as a precautionary measure.



The flight has since been cancelled, the official added.


In a statement, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “IndiGo flight 6E 812 operating from Nagpur to Kolkata on 2nd September encountered a bird strike shortly after departure. As a precaution, the pilots chose to return and the aircraft landed safely at Nagpur airport.”

“Due to the requirement for thorough inspection and maintenance of the aircraft, the flight has been cancelled for the day. To minimise inconvenience to our customers, we offered refreshments, alternative travel arrangements and/or a full refund where preferred,” the spokesperson added, the news agency reported.

In an another incident, last week, a Dubai-bound IndiGo flight from Surat with around 150 passengers on board was diverted to Ahmedabad in Gujarat due to some technical issue mid-air on Thursday, an airport official said, reported the PTI.

The flight, which took off from Surat airport at around 9.30 am, safely landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad at around 11 am after it was diverted, the official said.

IndiGo later arranged another flight for the passengers, he said.

"Due to some technical issues mid-air, the Surat-Dubai IndiGo flight was diverted to Ahmedabad. It safely landed at the airport at around 11.40 am with nearly 150 passengers. It was not an emergency landing," the official of the SVPI airport said, according to the PTI.

"IndiGo arranged another aircraft for the passengers. That flight took off for Dubai around 1.45 pm. The plane that was diverted and landed here is now being inspected by aircraft engineers," he added.

The replacement flight took off from Ahmedabad around 1:45 p.m. and later landed in Dubai at 1:35 pm local time, reported the IANS.

In a statement, IndiGo had said, “Flight 6E 1507, operating from Surat to Dubai, made a precautionary landing in Ahmedabad due to a technical snag. While the aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks, another plane was arranged to ensure passengers reached their destination.”

“We regret the inconvenience caused and provided meals and refreshments during the wait. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers and crew remain our top priority,” the spokesperson added.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

indigo nagpur kolkata maharashtra India news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK